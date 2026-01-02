LIV Golf Braces for Another Possible Exit in Wake of Brooks Koepka Departure

It’s not even a week in 26, and LIV Golf’s nightmare week continues. Brooks Koepka walked away around Christmas Eve on 23rd Dec. Now Kevin Na, the face of LIV’s Korea expansion, has gone radio silent on social media, unfollowing both the league and Iron Heads GC, signaling he might be next.

According to a Nuclear Golf post on X, there is “drama going on” within the Iron Heads GC franchise, with Na reportedly unfollowing both LIV Golf and his own team on social media amid swirling rumors about roster changes. The timing, so soon after Koepka’s exit, intensifies speculation about internal unrest and strategic shifts going into 2026.

The Korean-born American joined the LIV Golf in 2022 after leaving the PGA Tour with five wins. As Iron Heads captain, he anchored an Asian-heavy roster and delivered a strong 2024 team finish.

But the 2025 season wasn’t a good one for him. Na finished 44th in the standings with just one top-15 result—a T12 in Hong Kong. For a team captain, those numbers spell trouble. His leadership hasn’t translated to the course, and Iron Heads has underperformed. The franchise needed change, but losing their captain?

At the start of the 25′ season, Na was all set to play LIV Golf on Korean courses. “I’m really excited to show the Korean fans what LIV Golf is all about,” he said about the May event at Jack Nicklaus Golf Club. With three Korean-born players and Korean sponsors backing Iron Heads, the Seoul debut was his legacy moment. Now that vision hangs in the balance.

Is LIV Golf’s Korea vision still alive? The Instagram unfollowing might be a negotiation tactic. Or it might signal his exit. The silence from Na and LIV speaks volumes. Until someone breaks it, the rumor mill keeps spinning, and fans wonder if another departure is coming.

Even if they’re simply rumors, the timing shows things aren’t good in LIV Golf. The league is dealing with problems that transcend individual contracts and turmoil on social media.

Players who can’t get to majors through rankings are still not motivated because of the OWGR exclusion. Not only is that Koepka’s reason to leave the league so that he can spend more time with his family, but it also highlights a glaring issue. And it’s that LIV’s global schedule has similar burnout problems as the PGA Tour. These flaws in the structure make every rumor seem more likely to be true.

Interestingly, Kevin Na isn’t the only one riding in the rumor treadmill.

Kevin Na isn’t alone in the exodus

Pat Perez, who joined the league in 2022, just dropped his own bombshell by posting a PGA Tour cup on Instagram story with a pointed caption: “Happy NEW year.” The timing matters. The three-time PGA Tour winner turns 50 in March, making him eligible for the Champions Tour. That photo wasn’t nostalgia—it was more like a declaration.

Perez’s LIV journey echoes the league’s broader struggles. He finished 48th in 2024 after three seasons with 4Aces GC, which meant he lost his seat on the team. LIV moved him to television in 2025, but that deal is no longer in place. Reports say his role as a broadcaster could get him banned from the Champions Tour for at least a year, but his Instagram post shows he’s ready to go completely.

The pattern is unmistakable. Koepka said he needed time with his family. Perez wants to play on the Champions Tour. Na stops following his own team. These moves aren’t planned, yet they show the same cracks. LIV’s hold on well-known names is getting weaker, and the league’s structural flaws are making players want to leave when they used to say no.

Timing and clarity are what set Perez apart from Na. In March, Perez will turn 50 and be eligible for the Champions Tour. This is a clear way out, even if he faces penalties. Na’s situation remains unclear due to a poor 2025 performance and promises to expand into Korea that weren’t kept. But both incidents confirm the same painful truth: LIV golf doesn’t have as much control over its players as it once thought it did.