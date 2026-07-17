LIV Golf Caddie Accused of Using Banned Equipment at The Open Sets the Record Straight

LIV Golf pro Lucas Herbert created two records at Royal Birkdale after hitting an eight-under 62 in the second round of the 2026 Open. He has equaled the lowest-ever Open front nine of 28 and the lowest-ever round in a men’s major. However, these milestones would not have been possible had he incurred a penalty for his caddie using a rangefinder on the 14th tee. While the PGA of America allows the use of a rangefinder at the PGA Championship, the Open and other majors prohibit such devices. As the confusion over the penalty kept growing (why was it not given), Pugh has now clarified why he used the rangefinder and how that won’t affect Lucas Herbert.

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“On LIV Golf, we’re allowed to use a rangefinder for distance-measuring purposes,” he explained when Today’s Golfer asked him about the use of the device. “I obviously know that we can’t do it here or at the U.S. Open. But there was another player at the U.S. Open whose caddie was given the OK to use a rangefinder without the battery in. I enquired very early on in the week with the R&A, one of the rules officials. I gave him a heads-up. I said, ‘Hey, this is what happened in the previous tournament. Would this be OK?’

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“It obviously went to the powers that be. It went right to the very top, and I was given the green light. So, I informed our playing partners on the first tee yesterday. I informed our walking referee, and I asked her for a second opinion. I said, ‘Can you just make sure this is absolutely correct?’ To which she came back on the second tee with a thumbs-up.”

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The rules for the use of rangefinders can vary from event to event. For instance, the USGA allows the use of these devices, but without the slope function. Rule 4.3a of the USGA allows golfers to carry devices with prohibited functions, provided they don’t use them. But the Open doesn’t allow any of the functions of a distance-measuring device. Pugh clarified that his device didn’t have a battery.

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For a rangefinder to perform its functions, it needs to have a power source. Without a battery, it is of no use except as a pair of binoculars. Sky Sports commentators who witnessed the entire incident also said the same thing.

Commentator Rich Beem brought to the viewers’ attention that Herbert’s caddie was using a rangefinder, which is prohibited. His co-commentator, Andrew Coltart, looked at the rules sheet and said that Rule 10 clearly prohibits its use. Coltart acknowledged that without batteries, it functions only as binoculars, not as a measuring device.

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That’s exactly what Pugh was using it for.

“I’ll be honest with you guys- my eyesight isn’t great. The glasses aren’t just there to make me look cool! I sometimes struggle when the ball comes down. I mean, this guy hits it a long way. He hit it 380 yards yesterday with a 3-wood. And if he wants to know if the ball’s in the bunker or not, these old eyes don’t see it so well. So, I’ll generally use the rangefinder, which pretty clearly has no battery inside,” Pugh clarified.

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Herbert’s longest drive in the second round was 373 yards. However, it was his short game that allowed him to equal the lowest round record: a bogey on the 18th, but nine birdies across the remaining holes.