LIV Golf Can’t Officially Cancel $40M Team Event as Another Legal Drama May Ensue

With the season-ending event just weeks away, the future has become increasingly difficult to reconcile with what is happening behind the scenes. There are reports that management is likely to cancel the Michigan Team Championship. Players have reportedly been informed, preparations at the venue have raised serious questions, and the league’s public messaging has failed to match the growing evidence surrounding the event.

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However, the league continues to sell tickets to fans despite the uncertainty. But why has the league been so reluctant to close the book on Michigan? The answer could lie in the technicalities.

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“The reason could be due to potential impending lawsuits. LIV Golf players are contracted for 14 events. As LIV Golf sources expect the company to file for bankruptcy in early September, if the events are “postponed” at that time instead of “cancelled,” it could remove an argument that LIV Golf did not uphold this part of the contracts.

This could also help explain why LIV Golf New Orleans was “postponed” earlier this year due to highly questionable reasons and not officially cancelled,” Flushing It Golf wrote in an X post.

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Bloomberg Business first reported that LIV Golf may file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection after this season. But if the league cancels any of the LIV events, the decision could pose a challenge during bankruptcy. While the rebel league has secured funding for the upcoming season, it may still go ahead with bankruptcy, especially if it wants to nullify the current contracts with LIV golfers and negotiate new ones.

As Flushing It Golf highlighted, that could be one of the reasons behind postponing LIV Golf Louisiana. The league originally scheduled the event from June 25 to June 28, 2026, at Bayou Oaks at City Park. Louisiana had already paid the league approximately $3.2 million under the hosting agreement. However, they have a contract in place that requires LIV Golf to return the amount if it cancels the event.

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But instead of canceling it straight away, LIV Golf and Louisiana announced on April 28 that the event would be postponed. Media speculated multiple reasons behind the move. Some said it was because of the FIFA World Cup, while others pointed to extreme heat in the state in June.

If LIV Golf does decide to cancel these events, golfers will have the right to sue the company. Vendors could also send a notice to management regarding their losses.

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This means that the league could see another layer of lawsuits on top of the ones it is already facing. Mobii Systems Group Ltd., a Canadian technology company, sued LIV in U.S. District Court in Miami in July. The company provided the “Any Shot, Any Time” broadcast feature LIV Golf used. However, after losing funding, the management decided not to use the product anymore for the remaining six events. Thus, the company sought $1.13 million in claims for lost revenue, licensing fees, and usage fees.

World Golf Group and Premier Golf League also filed a lawsuit in London’s Commercial Court. The allegations are that the proposed Premier Golf League preceded LIV and that the two leagues share many similarities. So, the plaintiff claims that their idea was used as a blueprint for the league.

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There’s also Long Island Vodka’s trademark lawsuit. LIV Golf has used alcoholic product names and branding, such as L Clubhouse, L Transfusion Cocktail, and LIV It Up Bloody Mary. Since Long Island Vodka’s abbreviation is LIV, it confuses consumers. Thus, the brand is seeking compensatory and punitive damages along with an injunction to prevent the golf league from using the disputed branding for alcohol and apparel.

Stinger Golf also sued the league for trademark infringement. It was seeking around $100 million, but LIV Golf agreed to pay $1 million to settle the lawsuit in July 2026.