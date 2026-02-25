LIV Golf Captain Breaks Silence on Shock Exit as PGA Tour Comeback Decision Looms

Relegation is now a huge part of LIV Golf. However, the Saudi-backed league decided to let go of some golfers from the Open Zone at the end of 2025, including former Iron Heads GC captain Kevin Na. Despite finishing 44th, which is in the Open Zone, Na was not retained on the roster. Now, the former LIV golfer has finally opened up about his feelings on the brutal decision.

“I enjoyed it. I thought it was great. I think LIV is a great product,” Na told reporters ahead of this week’s New Zealand Open.

“I think it was a part of my life, and I gave it all while I was there, but I’m happy to move on. I’m excited about my next chapter. I’m really looking forward to my next chapter.”

Kevin Na was among the first recruits to the Saudi-backed breakaway league. He started in 2022 and was part of LIV Golf until 2025.

During his time there, he finished 36th, 30th, 33rd, and 44th in individual rankings in 2022, 2023, 2024, and 2025, respectively. But then, he had to face the league’s brutal decision.

He was the first captain to be dropped from LIV Golf. Jinichiro Kozuma, Max Lee, and Matt Jones were the others who faced the same decision.

Byeong Hun An replaced ex-LIV golfer as captain. LIV Golf even rebranded the team from Iron Heads GC to Korean Golf Club.

Kevin Na has also revealed that he has no intention of going back there. Now, he wants to focus on being back on the PGA Tour. In fact, the American tour has already reinstated him. However, he is still facing disciplinary action and isn’t sure when he will play his first event.

“I think it’s one step at a time,” he said. “Obviously, the PGA Tour is an amazing place. I really enjoyed my 19 years there. We’ll see how it goes.”

He is not the only one waiting for a comeback on the PGA Tour.

While Brooks Koepka is already back and has started playing on the tour, thanks to the Returning Member Program, many others, like Patrick Reed, Pat Perez, and Eugenio Chacarra, are still waiting for their chance. Many of them have some good news already.

Eugenio Chacarra, for instance, received a sponsor invite for the 2026 Puerto Rico Open. Pat Perez will also likely make his debut on the PGA Tour Champions at the end of this year or early next year.

As for Patrick Reed, he has made up his mind to finish in the top 10 on the Race to Dubai Rankings and get a full exempt PGA Tour card for 2027. He is already giving Rory McIlroy a headache by standing in the way of the record 8th Race to Dubai title.

Although Kevin Na is not sure about when he will play on the PGA Tour next, he is happy to be a part of the field at the New Zealand Open. In fact, he is even planning to play more in that region.

Kevin Na is excited for his New Zealand debut

Kevin Na used his New Zealand Open debut to spell out how he feels post‑LIV. He revealed that he is in no rush for the PGA Tour card. In fact, he is feeling relaxed and genuinely free at the moment.

“What a way to start the next chapter of my life in New Zealand,” he revealed.

He is in New Zealand with his wife, but no kids. The two are having a good time there. Since Na likes to travel to different parts of the world, he also revealed his plan to play in Australia.

The Korean-American professional said that he is interested in playing in the country if he gets an invite. The Australian PGA and the Australian Open are some of the events he has in mind.

Kevin Na’s outlook in New Zealand reflects a player who has accepted the LIV chapter is closed. Even as uncertainty looms over his career, he is feeling relaxed. After a turbulent exit, his focus is fixed on fresh starts rather than unfinished business.