LIV Golf CEO Addresses Financial Troubles Reports as Bryson DeChambeau Exit Talks Intensify

While LIV Golf’s future has been a concern ever since it launched in 2022, this time the questions aren’t going away quietly. In fact, speculation is growing about Bryson DeChambeau and many other LIV golfers planning to exit amid the Public Investment Fund cutting their financial investments. And yet, LIV Golf CEO Scott O’Neil is optimistic about successfully overcoming the potential demise of the league.

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“We have secured all of the operating funds for the 2026 season,” O’Neil said, as reported by Korea’s Maeil Business Newspaper and posted on X by NUCLR GOLF. “LIV Golf, which marks its fifth anniversary this year, is working hard to create an environment where it can grow on its own. Like other general companies, we are trying to grow by attracting investment and expanding profits.”

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Monday Q Info’s Ryan French reported earlier this month that his trusted sources said that LIV Golf is facing financial trouble. Only a few days later, many top media outlets reported that PIF had officially cut funding for the league. As the news caught fire, Scott O’Neil could no longer delay questions around it. He then admitted that the news was accurate and that LIV Golf has no funding to continue post this season.

However, as Scott O’Neil said, LIV Golf is already funded for its fifth season. And as for the future, the CEO is optimistic about attracting investment. His statement has been the same ever since the news broke out. His optimism is rooted in a clear strategy, as he and his team are already ‘working like crazy’ to secure new investments. After all, it is not different from any other private equity-funded business.

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While O’Neil plans to secure new investments, it could be challenging to bring them to fruition. This is the fifth year for LIV Golf since its start in 2022, and up until now, the league has only borne losses.

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Reports indicate that PIF has invested over $5 billion in LIV Golf and could reach $6 billion by the end of this season. Of this, the breakaway league has reportedly incurred losses worth $1.4 billion by 2025. That’s one of the core reasons why many LIV golfers began to panic despite the CEO being positive about the continuity of the league.

Several professionals reportedly began to reach out to the DP World Tour to discuss contingency plans. While many would also like to head back to the PGA Tour, the path would likely not be smooth. The Tour may open a path for professionals like Bryson DeChambeau and Jon Rahm, as it did for Brooks Koepka; others may have to face the ban and return to Q-School to become part of the PGA Tour again.

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The reason LIV golfers are trying to reach out to the DP World Tour is to try to secure a PGA Tour card. The DP World Tour professionals who finish in the top 10 in the Race to Dubai get a PGA Tour card for the next season. That’s what Patrick Reed is eyeing this season after bidding farewell to LIV Golf earlier this year.

Speculation around Bryson DeChambeau trying to leave LIV Golf is also at its peak. His withdrawal from LIV Golf Mexico and refusal to perform media duties afterward add to speculation.

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“DeChambeau and his team spent a part of Masters week meeting with organizations to discuss possible options if he chose to leave LIV. In the wake of others leaving LIV for the PGA Tour earlier this year, his ask to resign is up to $500 million,” Brody Miller reported in The Athletic article.

Despite this uncertainty and rumors about golfers leaving LIV Golf, Scott O’Neil has the potential to turn things around.

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LIV Golf’s commercial growth efforts

As Scott O’Neil said, LIV Golf needs to be on its own when it comes to growing. And for that, it needs to find investment, quickly. The only positive here for the league is its CEO’s experience. When news about LIV Golf losses started circulating in 2025, Scott O’Neil revealed some commercial deals he had made.

“We’ve literally done half a billion in sponsorship,” he said, putting an end to the news on losses.

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This came from commercial partnerships with HSBC, Rolex, and other companies. Besides them, the league has long-term partners, including Aramco, Maaden, Riyadh Air, Salesforce, and others. While none of it matters if the league shuts down, this shows that Scott O’Neil has the potential to attract investors.

He has also already spoken about plans to sell the equity of the 13 LIV Golf teams. Citi was given the responsibility to look for potential buyers. If that plan comes through, LIV Golf will have something more than it currently has to hold on to.

LIV Golf’s commercial push shows Scott O’Neil is actively building pathways to attract investors. However, turning partnerships and equity plans into long-term stability remains the real test. And if popular names like Bryson DeChambeau and others leave the league, O’Neil will have another problem to worry about.