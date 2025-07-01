LIV Golf CEO Drops Statement on Bryson DeChambeau Exit Rumors as Contract Nears End

Bryson DeChambeau has been at the center of LIV Golf’s identity since he signed on in 2022. Now a two-time individual event winner and captain of Crushers GC, DeChambeau has not only delivered results—he’s led his team to multiple wins in 2025—but has also become a relentless promoter of the league. At nearly every turn, he’s praised LIV’s format, freedom, and potential. “We’re not going anywhere,” he said recently. “LIV has been very freeing for me.” Yet despite his enthusiasm, whispers had emerged in recent months suggesting DeChambeau might leave the league after the 2025 season.

Fueling the speculation was the broader context of LIV Golf’s evolving contract structure. The league recently confirmed it is moving into a new phase of player deals—future renewals will no longer feature the massive up-front signing bonuses that defined its early years. When DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka joined in 2022, they reportedly signed deals worth upwards of $125 million, each set to run through the end of 2026. But going forward, LIV says player compensation will be increasingly performance-based, with event prize money replacing guaranteed sums as the primary incentive.

Those rumors now appear unfounded. On The Rick Shiels Golf Show, LIV Golf CEO Scott O’Neil addressed growing speculation about DeChambeau’s future, firmly dismissing any talk of a potential exit. According to O’Neil, player sentiment across the league is overwhelmingly positive. “I’d say, of the, um, players that are up this year, everyone wants to be back. We’re having those conversations. So that’s nice.” The context is key: several high-profile LIV contracts are approaching their expiration dates—Brooks Koepka, Phil Mickelson, and Bryson DeChambeau among them. But O’Neil emphasized that LIV’s player base remains secure. “But if you’re a LIV Golf fan, I’d have very little concern as to what’s happening.”

Much of the speculation around DeChambeau stemmed from vague chatter about his contract’s timing, alongside his increasing visibility at majors and commercial events. But O’Neil was unequivocal: “Obviously, he’s been pretty public about his desire to come back.” The CEO also didn’t hold back on praise: “Boy, Bryson, what an ambassador for the game.” O’Neil described DeChambeau as one of the most committed and fan-focused athletes he’s encountered. “And he puts his money where his mouth is. He works. Like, it’s not an accident how good he is.” O’Neil noted that DeChambeau often takes the time to sign legible autographs for kids, something the golfer says Arnold Palmer taught him. “Write your name so they can read it,” he’s told O’Neil more than once.

The bigger picture? DeChambeau’s contract is actually set to expire at the end of 2026, not 2025, and he has already confirmed that he’s in early talks to re-sign. If anything, the 2025 season has only solidified his role as a key figure in LIV’s future. Still, even as his long-term future with LIV looks increasingly secure, not everything about DeChambeau’s 2025 campaign has gone smoothly, at least when it comes to his stage presence.

The LIV Dallas moment that had everyone talking

Despite his elite form and off-course professionalism, Bryson DeChambeau reminded fans at LIV Dallas that showmanship doesn’t always land. During the post-round festivities in late June, DeChambeau unexpectedly jumped on stage during a live music set. With the crowd buzzing and cameras rolling, he grabbed a microphone, tossed his hat into the audience, and shouted, “Let’s have some fun tonight!”

While some fans cheered, social media wasn’t as kind. Clips of the moment quickly went viral, with viewers calling it “cringe,” “painful,” and “genuinely horrid.” One user described him as a “clown” on stage. The awkward scene was widely debated, with some defending the golfer’s energy and others questioning his instincts.

O’Neil, though, framed the moment in a positive light, noting on The Rick Shiels Golf Show that Bryson had been instrumental in building buzz around the Dallas event. “He actually helped us,” he said. DeChambeau’s passion, it seems, is as polarizing as it is genuine. And for LIV, that’s not necessarily a bad thing.