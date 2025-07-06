LIV Golf CEO Gets Honest About Phil Mickelson’s Retirement Amid Rumors

In 2024, Phil Mickelson got a little too honest and said: “I’m 53 now, and my career, you know, it’s — if I’m being truthful, it’s on — it’s — it’s — I’m a — it’s towards its end.” He followed it with an even more honest remark, “I would like to help others find the same enjoyment and fulfillment that the game of golf has provided me.” And here’s the thing: the LIV Golf circuit is continuously adding new (and young) talent, like Josele Ballester, Tom McKibbin, and Joaquin Niemann, among others. So, with the rise of young talent at LIV Golf, what happens to the aging golfers like Phil Mickelson?

LIV Golf CEO Scott O’Neil recently sat down for an interview on The Rick Shiels Golf Show and tried to answer what happens when “older” golfers start taking a “backseat.” O’Neil said, “I mean, [Richard] Bland is 52 years old. He’s playing some golf right now, you know. And, um, Phil is 55, about to turn 55. He’s playing some of the best golf he’s played in a decade. And so does Phil want to leave next year and not compete and be—He’s not ready for that. I don’t see it.”

So, will O’Neil push Mickelson towards broadcast duties? O’Neil replies, “Yeah, I mean, he would be in a lead broadcaster. But the thought of the way he’s striking the ball now, the thought of even thinking through that is too far off.” Aside from the three missed cuts in the first three majors of the season, Mickelson has performed pretty well at LIV Golf. In 2025, with over 9 LIV Golf appearances, Mickelson has finished inside the top 10 three times.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Additionally, Phil Mickelson has not shown interest in broadcasting, despite major appearances. Mickelson took on the role of analyst alongside Charles Barkley for the fifth edition of The Match and delivered a notable cameo with CBS after the third round of the 2020 PGA Championship.

AD

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Phil Mickelson (@philmickelson) Expand Post

However, when asked in 2024 if he was considering a career in broadcasting, he replied negatively: “However, just cuz someone CAN do something doesn’t mean they SHOULD do it. Instead of commentating, I’m going to shoot some Pros vs Schmos 9 hole matches. I’ll share insights throughout as well as talk a little smack. It won’t be the highest quality video but it’ll be fun for me to do and fun to watch I think too.”

And Scott O’Neil’s statement regarding Mickelson comes at a crucial time. How? The Lefty’s LIV Golf contract will expire by the end of this season. But, Scott O’Neil has cleared around another LIV golfer’s future at LIV Golf.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Scott O’Neil dismissed the Bryson DeChambeau rumors

Bryson DeChambeau has become a central figure in LIV Golf since joining the league in 2022. As a two-time individual event winner and captain of Crushers GC, he has not only achieved significant results, leading his team to multiple victories in 2025, but he has also been a strong advocate for the league. However, recent rumors have suggested that he might leave the league after the 2025 season.

Concerns about DeChambeau’s commitment to LIV heightened with his absence from the LIV Golf Duels press conference in Dallas. This speculation gained momentum due to the league’s shift in contract structure, as it moved away from the large up-front signing bonuses that characterized its early years. While DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka reportedly signed deals worth over $125 million in 2022, the league will increasingly base future player compensation on performance, with event prize money becoming the main incentive.

LIV Golf CEO Scott O’Neil addressed these rumors on The Rick Shiels Golf Show, firmly dismissing any talk of DeChambeau’s potential exit. He emphasized that player sentiment within the league is overwhelmingly positive, stating, “I’d say, of the, um, players that are up this year, everyone wants to be back. We’re having those conversations. So that’s nice.” O’Neil reassured fans, saying, “But if you’re a LIV Golf fan, I’d have very little concern as to what’s happening.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

O’Neil also praised DeChambeau, highlighting his commitment and fan engagement. “Obviously, he’s been pretty public about his desire to come back. Boy, Bryson, what an ambassador for the game,” he remarked, noting that DeChambeau often takes the time to sign legible autographs for kids.

Importantly, DeChambeau’s contract actually expires at the end of 2026, not 2025, and he has already confirmed that he is in early talks to re-sign. So, it is very likely that both Phil Mickelson and Bryson DeChambeau will continue their career at LIV Golf. At least, according to Scott O’Neil!