LIV Golf CEO Goes Into Damage Control Mode After Jon Rahm Declined to Pay DP World Tour Fines

For LIV Golf, the battle for legitimacy isn’t just fought on the course; it’s being waged in boardrooms, and CEO Scott O’Neil is now signaling a new phase in the cold war with the DP World Tour. A recent update states that both Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton might be out of the DP World Tour suspensions while keeping their ties with LIV Golf.

This year, the 2025 Ryder Cup saw an unprecedented scenario. While Europe began its journey with confidence under the leadership of Luke Donald, Rahm and Hatton faced major bans. Both players were only able to tee it up this year after filing formal appeals against sanctions handed down by the Tour, allowing them to choose a temporary path to play in the Ryder Cup.

Now, LIV Golf’s Chief Executive, Scott O’Neil, has revealed how they are aiming to make sure that the DP World Tour lifts the ban on Rahm and Hatton. It has already been 15 months since the two LIV Golf stars filed the appeal against the fines that they have been subjected to, amounting to more than $1.3 million (approx).

“I don’t intend to pay the fines, and we keep trying to have a discussion with them about how we can make this happen,” stated Rahm, disagreeing to pay the fines. But Jon Rahm wouldn’t even need to appeal his DP World Tour sanctions if the Saudi-backed league didn’t exist in the first place.

With things going out of hand, is LIV Golf trying to plan for damage control?

The chaos began at the end of 2023. However, O’Neil believes that it’s time for this ongoing issue to be resolved.

“This is something that needs to be settled, and I’m looking forward to that day,” he exclaimed.

While talking to Telegraph Sports, O’Neil further added, “We’re having constructive conversations with Guy Kinnings [the DP World Tour chief executive] and his team. We are hoping that before the season starts, we can all come together in the best interest of golf and put this behind us.”

This, however, feels less like routine communication and more like an effort to protect Rahm and Hatton from long-term consequences. The fines and suspensions were triggered because the LIV players breached the DP World Tour’s participation rules. But now, LIV is trying to soften the situation so their top stars aren’t left dealing with penalties, while they themselves have planned to fund their players and pay their fines.

Reflecting on the matter, Team Europe captain Donald has added previously, “He has his thoughts and he doesn’t agree with the fines and paying fines, especially for events that he would never have played on the DP World Tour. But those rules are the rules, and they were certainly in place when he signed with LIV.”

The LIV Golf CEO’s statement about being in talks with the DP World Tour CEO over the appeal essentially signals that the entire process is being driven by the involvement of Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton.

Even in the previous season, LIV Golf authorities believed that they had reached a fruitful resolution. But unfortunately, it never materialized. Previously, reports have stated that O’Neil will stop paying his players’ fines starting in 2026. And since O’Neil seemingly won’t cover the fines anymore, players may be less financially shielded. This could push negotiations forward, increasing the chances of finally resolving the dispute.

Alongside such a major decision, LIV Golf has taken another major step. This new move may ensure that their golfers get a chance to be ranked under the official World Golf Rankings.

LIV Golf shifts to 72-hole structure, aiming for OWGR recognition

LIV Golf has followed a three-round 54-hole match play structure since its inception in October 2021. But recently, the authorities of the Saudi-backed league have decided to step up and shift to the 72-hole structure from the upcoming 2026 season.

While LIV golfers to date have not gotten the opportunity to get listed under the official rankings system, such a decision might resolve that issue.

Reuters Golf – LIV Golf Mayakoba – El Camaleon Mayakoba Golf Course, Playa del Carmen, Mexico – February 4, 2024 Legion XIII’s Jon Rahm, Tyrrell Hatton, Kieran Vincent and Caleb Surratt celebrate with champagne and the teams trophy after winning the LIV Golf Mayakoba REUTERS/Raquel Cunha

The Chief Executive, Scott O’Neil, recently shared with The Athletic, “My hope is that this is walked down before the start of the season, and hopefully even sooner. We’re having very constructive dialogue. I’ll leave it at that.”

“What became increasingly clear as my time started to roll at LIV Golf was the better players want more golf. Period, end of sentence,” noted Scott O’Neil.

Now it remains to be seen how the LIV Golf stars adjust to the new system after four long years.