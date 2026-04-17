LIV Golf CEO Addresses Bryson DeChambeau’s Contract Status Amid PIF Uncertainty

LIV Golf is navigating one of the most turbulent stretches in its history, with Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund casting a shadow over the league’s long-term future. Questions around player contracts have grown louder by the week, none more so than the one surrounding Bryson DeChambeau.

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CEO Scott O’Neil answered the speculations, and he did so in the most personal terms possible. Speaking to TNT Sports during LIV Golf Mexico City, O’Neal didn’t just address the contract situation; he spoke like a man who considers DeChambeau family.

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“I am with Bryson way more than I am with my own family. We spend quite a bit of time together travelling the world. I can tell you there is nobody more passionate about this game, including me, nobody more passionate about team golf, including me, nobody more passionate about leading the team than Bryson. He loves LIV Golf and I’m pretty confident we’ll find a solution.”



Reports emerged this week that Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, which is the billions-deep backing behind the league, might pull its financial support beyond 2026. An emergency meeting in New York City only added fuel to the fire.

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If you haven’t been following closely, the situation centres on the Public Investment Fund, which funds LIV Golf. In 2023, PIF and the PGA Tour announced plans to negotiate a deal to unify men’s golf; however, that agreement was never finalized. Thus, there is increasing uncertainty about the future of LIV Golf and the duration of its current structure, which affects players and their contracts.

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Even though the situation is far from settled, O’Neil’s confidence remains very high. DeChambeau’s contract expires at the end of the 2026 season, and a renewal that many expected hasn’t happened. He, for the moment, is heading toward free agency. DeChambeau also acknowledged earlier this year that talks were ongoing. Bryson also shares his thoughts ahead of the opening event of the season at the Riyadh Golf Club for LIV.

“There has been progress made, he said. We are in negotiations, and I want what’s best for the game of golf and for the league ultimately.”

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DeChambeau added that there is “no doubt” he would stay if the right alignment were found. But the issue stands right there: that alignment is yet to be confirmed.

DeChambeau, without a doubt, stands as one of the most important players for LIV. He is LIV’s most commercially valuable asset. His Crushers GC franchise generates over $20 million annually, and his 2.6 million YouTube subscribers have turned him into a media brand in his own right. Losing him can certainly serve as a disadvantage for LIV.

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And O’Neill confirmed LIV is funded through the season, but stopped short of guaranteeing PIF backing beyond it. The PIF’s own 2026-2030 strategic vision didn’t mention LIV Golf. When it emerged as a pointed omission, it sent speculation spiralling online.

While DeChambeau’s future is a focal point, another LIV star is also staying composed amid the PIF uncertainty.

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After his opening round at LIV Golf Mexico City, the two-time major champion downplayed the noise surrounding the recent developments tied to the PIF, which continues to bankroll the league amid ongoing and unresolved negotiations with the PGA Tour.

“As everything suddenly came out so quickly, I wasn’t too worried about that because normally, before the rumours come out, we know something,” he said.

Rahm’s contract reportedly runs beyond 2026, and he has already ruled out any near-term return to the PGA Tour, even as pathways for reintegration continue to be discussed behind the scenes. Yet the broader question remains unavoidable: if the structure or funding of LIV were to shift in the coming years, even its cornerstone signings would have to reckon with a league that may not look like the one they originally committed to.

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Currently, Jon Rahm and Bryson DeChambeau appear to be the safest bets in a system that remains unpredictable and is constantly evolving. CEO Scott O’Neil emphasised, “We have a plan, and there are structural changes coming.”