LIV Golf CEO Scott O’Neil Spills Crucial Details About Rumored PIF Split in Latest Statement

Since its inception, golf fans have discussed how long LIV Golf will continue to burn through billions. The breakaway league has reportedly incurred losses of $1.4 billion through 2025, despite a total investment of around $5 billion. Now, a pivotal statement from LIV Golf CEO Scott O’Neil has provided a stark update on the league’s financial future, raising more questions than answers about its long-term viability.

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“The reality is that you’re funded through the season, and then you work like crazy as a business to create a business and a business plan to keep us going. But that’s not different from any other private equity-funded business in the history of mankind,” O’Neil said (source: Josh Carpenter’s X post).

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He also reportedly confirmed that LIV Golf is no longer getting funding from the Public Investment Fund (PIF). However, TNT Sports has since taken down the original post.

Since PIF handled the funding, O’Neil and other LIV Golf executives never had to worry about money until now. However, after signing huge contract deals with elite players like Jon Rahm, Bryson DeChambeau, and Phil Mickelson, the league has reportedly incurred billions in losses.

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As O’Neil revealed, he and his team will have to work very hard to prevent the league from shutting down. It’s one thing to get funding for a business that is making decent profits, and a whole other thing to seek money for an organization that has incurred losses totaling millions for four straight years. And with some big stars gone and contracts of other elites in question, there’s likely no positive point that investors could find here.

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The rumors about LIV Golf shutting down gained traction when Ryan French of Monday Q Info, a reporter with years of credibility, cited trusted sources on the matter, prompting numerous other media outlets to run with the story about the league’s critical funding situation.

Despite the critical nature of the situation, CEO Scott O’Neil has not lost hope, calling the recent coverage “clickbait. Earlier this week, he had even sent an email to all employees saying the season will continue as planned and in “full throttle.”

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“Do you have to raise money? Probably,” O’Neil said in an interview during LIV Golf’s Mexico City event. “This is business, but if we keep the trajectory going the way we are and the revenue growth going, this is going to be a really good business for a really long time.”

O’Neil admitted it would be challenging to continue without the funding, but he is ready to take on the challenge. As he noted, the league has certainly shown some encouraging signs recently. For instance, it expanded its roster based on merit, increased prize money per event, and awarded OWGR points to the top 10 finishers. This was all an attraction for potential professionals who could join the breakaway league.

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As for the business side, the events in Australia and South Africa were successful this year. Reports indicate that LIV Golf Adelaide at The Grange Golf Club became the most-attended professional golf event in Australian history. Over 115,000 fans saw the event across four days.

The all‑Australian team Ripper GC won the team title. This further ignited excitement among the home crowd. Kids wore “Ripper GC” hats and chanted Cameron Smith’s name. Anthony Kim’s first professional victory after over a decade added another point of traction to the event.

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The LIV Golf South Africa 2026 event witnessed a similar atmosphere. Fans turned up in large numbers to support the Southern Guards (South Africa‑based team). Massive crowds followed DeChambeau, who won the event. Fans were even leaning over the ropes and asking for selfies. This is a plus for the league.

LIV Golf, under Scott O’Neil, has already shown that it can generate revenue. In 2025, O’Neil said that LIV brought in “almost half a billion dollars in sponsorship” revenue. This came from deals with Rolex, HSBC, Salesforce, and others. Even then, reports of losses worth over $1.4 billion had just come out. Now, the numbers are bigger, and everything is on the line, but if there’s someone who could still possibly bring in new investors for LIV Golf, it is O’Neil.

He even has a plan for LIV Golf’s future, which he revealed to a few people at Augusta National last week: “You can ask just about the 50 people I met in Augusta. I rolled out the plan. We have one, and it might surprise some people.”

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The CEO wants to blend LIV Golf with national opens worldwide. In fact, in the now-deleted TNT Sports video, O’Neil also said he wants to focus on young talent worldwide.

Scott O’Neil’s optimism about LIV Golf’s long-term vision and structural changes ties directly into the uncertainty surrounding its finances and player commitments. If the league can translate that confidence into stability, it may push past the doubts that continue to surround its future.

While executives and analysts continue to debate LIV Golf’s financial outlook, players inside the league are approaching the situation from a very different perspective.

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Jon Rahm shrugs off LIV Golf uncertainty as funding questions intensify

After the first round of LIV Golf Mexico, the media asked Rahm to share his views on the overall situation. He had a straightforward take on it.

“For me, it didn’t make sense to think about it or waste time thinking about,” the Spaniard said about his round of 6-under 65.

Rahm said that it all happened too quickly. Usually, someone at LIV Golf would have some news about a potential rumor flying off. But this time, it was all too sudden, and no one had a clue.

Rahm’s calm response to the uncertainty highlights a stark contrast to the growing concerns surrounding LIV Golf. While players remain focused on competition, the pressure ultimately falls on Scott O’Neil and the leadership to turn that confidence into a viable future.