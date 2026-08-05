LIV Golf CEO Scott O’Neil Signals Potential Shift as League Closes In on Defining 2027 Move

For weeks, people expected LIV Golf to cancel its $40 million season-ending Team Championship in Michigan because of its financial condition and lack of investors. So, on Wednesday, when CEO Scott O’Neil took the stage to address the media at Trump National Bedminster, no one expected him to say that the league has finally found a lifeline.

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“LIV Golf has an agreement in place with a lead investor, signed by the investor and approved by the Board, to anchor the transaction and play a key role in supporting the path forward for the League’s next era, driven by and for the players. We’re also seeing strong interest from more than a dozen additional parties to potentially serve as minority investors, creating a multi-partner model built for long-term stability and growth.

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“Notably, our next chapter will make our players the majority equity holders in LIV Golf, a first for a major global sports league, and give the League the foundation to keep growing the game worldwide.”

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LIV Golf wants to be free of the financial commitments made to players. Therefore, it is shifting them from guaranteed contract talent to active business co-owners. In terms of operation, it decentralizes financial risk and makes players responsible for driving team-level sponsorship and franchise values. In terms of competition, it ensures players’ performance for the league’s long-term survival.

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O’Neal added that the move would provide LIV Golf with “the foundation to keep growing the game worldwide.” He also explained that the league wishes to finalize terms with its lead investor in the coming weeks and complete the transaction in September. The deal is paramount to the league’s survival. Until then, O’Neil said LIV Golf’s attention remains on “delivering a great week for fans and players at Bedminster” and finishing the 2026 season on a high note.

Despite the massive announcement, the details, the amount of money involved, and the identities of the investors remain under wraps at the time of writing. The funding stems from PIF’s withdrawal, and the New Orleans cancellation and Asian Tour defection deepened the crisis.

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The Asian Tour had been LIV Golf’s source of promotion and relegation. However, its PGA Tour partnership removed LIV’s promotion-relegation pathway. With all these issues at hand, some reports claimed that preparations at the site for LIV’s season-ending team event, scheduled for later this month, hadn’t even begun. The event’s future is still uncertain, but the Bedminster event this weekend and the Indianapolis event appear to be on track.

During this time, LIV Golf also faced several lawsuits from World Golf Group (WGG) and Premier Golf League (PGL), Mobii Systems Group Ltd., and Long Island Spirits Inc., casting further doubt on what’s next for the league. However, even during these trying times, LIV players like Jon Rahm and Cameron Smith remained optimistic about the league’s future.

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The breakaway league needed $350 million in funding to finance its operations and restructure into a 10-event international schedule for the 2027 season. It also had the “LIV 2.0” concept ready for the same purpose. It looks like LIV’s prayers have finally been answered.

The latest update reveals LIV Golf will remain in the picture. But it would be interesting to see what changes O’Neil makes to secure its future.