LIV Golf CEO Sends Clear Message on Bryson DeChambeau’s LIV Golf Future After PIF Exit

Amid LIV Golf’s financial uncertainty, rumors are Bryson DeChambeau was apparently asking for a whopping $500 million to resign. However, CEO Scott O’Neil has bigger and better plans for the American professional.

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When a reporter asked the CEO if the 32-year-old would have a contract with the breakaway league when it goes to market after PIF cut ties with it, or if he would go as a free agent, his answer offered a glimpse into the direction the negotiations might take.

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“Well, that’s an interesting question. I’m not sure. We’ll sort through and work through. Like I appreciate it, I appreciate the question. It’s just Bryson’s special. He’s different and special. You want to talk about a business partner, we’re literally talking about the future of LIV Golf, I’m talking with him about how does he see, not just the golf, but the business? He’s smart, he’s driven, he’s committed, and he’s a heck of a partner,” Scott O’Neil said.

As has been the case for some time, there is nothing final regarding DeChambeau’s contract with LIV Golf. However, O’Neil hinted he would do everything in his power to make that happen.

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The CEO called DeChambeau “special” because of his unique business acumen, drive, commitment, and role in shaping LIV’s future. This aligns with his past comments about the golfer. For instance, in a presser in January 2026, O’Neil called him “the biggest star in the game.”

According to the CEO, the professional gets LIV Golf’s vision and mission. O’Neil even called DeChambeau a “true businessman” in the interview.

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Then, in an interview with TNT, which was later deleted, O’Neil admitted the PIF will cut funding post-2026. He also hinted at DeChambeau’s future with the breakaway league. He said that DeChambeau is more passionate about team golf than O’Neil himself. That was also why he was confident the league would find a way to re-sign the American pro.

This comment comes amid the financial turmoil LIV Golf is facing. The PIF officially cut ties with LIV Golf. So, beyond 2026, the league has no future unless it finds new investors.

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Imago March 15, 2026, Singapore, Ingapore, Singapore: Bryson DeChambeau form USA tees off on the 10th hole.Final Round of the LIV Golf in Singapore Singapore Singapore – ZUMAr144 20260315_zap_r144_019 Copyright: xJaynexRussellx

The 2x major champion has also stressed how much he loves team golf. He even challenged a team battle with Tiger Woods’ Jupiter Links Golf to help build more hype around team golf. That’s how much he loves and appreciates the entire LIV Golf competitive structure.

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As for the league’s future, DeChambeau wants to do everything he can. During the Mexico event, he said he wants LIV Golf to thrive post-2026 for young talents like Michael La Sasso, David Puig, Jose Ballester, and others.

Because of their shared vision for team golf, O’Neil and DeChambeau share a close relationship. They travel the world together and spend a lot of time discussing the league. It could be during this quality time together that O’Neil might have picked up DeChambeau’s business acumen. And it is not something shy about the public either.

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The American pro has invested in businesses such as Sportsbox AI, UnderPar Life, and a real estate mega-project. All of this suggests that Bryson DeChambeau has good business and people skills. And if things go well for both him and the league, we may soon hear an announcement of a partnership for the 32-year-old with LIV Golf.

This is not just any random comment from the CEO. In fact, he has a business plan to get LIV Golf out of this financial turmoil.

Scott O’Neil is confident about LIV Golf’s future beyond 2026

Speaking to the media for the first time after the news of funding cuts, O’Neil said that although he is feeling a little pressure, he is excited, energized, and happy. For him, this is an opportunity to be part of the reset and create something lasting.

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He didn’t reveal his plans.

“I definitely will not be talking through specifics of the plan, but it’s a playbook that won’t surprise too many people once you see it,” he said.

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However, he said he aims to sell the 13 teams to different investors. Currently, LIV Golf holds 75% of the franchises’ equity, while the team captains and the teams hold the remaining 25%. Since DeChambeau is the Crushers GC’s captain, O’Neil could have seen how he handles his team to comment on his business sense.

He said that the plan is to work with players, go to the market, and raise money at a league level. His comment about DeChambeau hints at whom he will turn to among players. Only time will tell whether this plan works, but O’Neil sounds pretty confident.