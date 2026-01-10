LIV Golf CEO Shares Fresh Update on Jon Rahm’s DP World Tour Sanctions

Jon Rahm‘s relationship with the DP World Tour is not a very rosy one. In fact, the tension between the two is reaching a breaking point. Playing in the Ryder Cup last year, Rahm had a significant role to play in guiding Team Europe to victory against the Americans. Sadly, he is now at a risk of losing out on his tour membership. The DP World Tour has imposed a significant fine on Rahm for playing in LIV Golf, but the superstar golfer has refused to pay. With the situation quite tense, LIV Golf’s CEO, Scott O’Neil, has shared an update.

LIV Golf is constantly working to solve the dispute between the league and the tour. As a result, they are adopting more traditional methods from the 2026 season onwards. With an aim to obtain OWGR points through these changes, the league is hopeful of finding a solution for the fines imposed on the likes of Rahm and others.

In a recent update on X, Tee Times wrote, “#LIVGolf CEO Scott O’Neil says this month they are hoping to finalize OWGR points AND have the DP World Tour roll back the fines assessed to LIV Golf players.”

As per the DP World Tour rules, all of its members are bound to take permission before competing in any other league. However, as Rahm defied the rules, he was slapped with a hefty fine. Such breaches can make the DP World Tour ask for fines amounting to approximately $127,000 per event. Till now, most of the players who were fined have either chosen to pay or have left the tour. But Rahm has stood firm. Having appealed against the ruling, the situation has now turned pretty murky.

Speaking about his DP World Tour fines, the 31-year-old pointed out in his appearance on the Subpar Podcast, “I don’t know it all [what is going on]. I have no idea. Do I think fines are going to magically disappear? I don’t think so but I think that’s going to slowly go away. I know it’s between one and one and a half million per year.”

He further added that he owes the DP World Tour an approximate fine of $3 million. The golfer mentioned that he is unwilling to pay the fines because he seemingly did not play in LIV while being with the PGA Tour. Notably, it was due to the appeal against the fines that Rahm’s suspensions were frozen temporarily. And that enabled him to take the fairway at the Bethpage Black for Team Europe.

The DP World Tour has also stuck with their stance, saying that unpaid fines will not be ignored. As Rahm looks to be in no mood to clear his fines, he also lashed out at the PGA Tour for the suspension on Pat Perez.

Pat Perez’s LIV exit and Jon Rahm’s blunt reaction deepen PGA Tour ban debate

Pat Perez joined LIV back in 2022 and played for 4Aces for two years. However, at the end of 2025, Perez decided to part ways with LIV Golf. Perez was seemingly unhappy with the recently introduced structural changes.

Notably, Perez took a step back from the competitive realm back in 2024 itself and was only part of LIV as a part of their commentary team after that. But now, he has decided to move away from that stint as well.

While Perez has decided to step away from the Saudi-backed league, PGA Tour is still not ready to welcome him back. His association as a commentator has resulted in a 1-year ban. Such a step taken by the PGA authorities did not sit well with LIV’s top golfer, Jon Rahm.

Rahm blatantly stated, “That’s absolutely ridiculous. I’m sorry, the fact that those two guys get the same punishment with broadcasting – I won’t say much more on that, but that’s a little ridiculous.”

Notably, Perez’s departure shows how quickly things are changing around LIV. Brooks Koepka also called time on his LIV career, leaving the league in a vulnerable state.