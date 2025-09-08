LIV Golf Chairman Rubs Shoulders With Donald Trump After Crushing Blow from New PGA Tour Chief, Report 

In a very interesting turn of events, LIV Golf chairman Yasir Al-Rumayyan was reportedly spotted along with Donald Trump recently, raising murmurs of a potential PGA Tour-LIV merger. This comes days after the Tour’s new CEO, Brian Rolapp, shut the curtains on any framework deal being done. “I have not spoken to anyone from the Public Investment Fund,” he had said. In fact, even Adam Scott, who is on the PGA Tour policy board, had earlier revealed how there was no conversation going on regarding a potential merger.

It should be noted that earlier this year, Greg Norman, PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan, Trump, and even Tiger Woods held meetings for a unification of the tour with the breakaway league. But since then, there have been no updates.

This is a developing story…