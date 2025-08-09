LIV Golf Chicago 2025: Prize Money Breakdown & Winner’s Payout

The game is on—and for the LIV Golf fans watching from Chicago, there couldn’t be better news. Making its fourth consecutive stop at the vibrant greens in Chicago, LIV Golf is set to deliver rounds full of drama, thrill, and stakes that are through the roof! The first round teed off at Bolingbrook Golf Club on August 8. With two more rounds to go, the leaderboards are shifting fast as the chase to the top picks up heat. And this year, there’s a lot to fight for. Let’s take a look at what’s at stake this year.

The LIV Golf Chicago has a staggering prize purse of a total of $25 million. And a hefty share goes to the player who sits on top. The winner alone takes home $4 million, a handsome prize characteristic of LIV Golf. Moreover, every player on the field gets a generous payout, with the field sitting at 54 players. The runner-up gets a lucrative bounty of $2.25 million, while the third on the leaderboard gets $1.5 million. The last to get a million-dollar payout sits at 4, getting exactly $1 million. Even the last on the leaderboard gets a sizeable $50,000.

Alongside player payouts, the winning teams receive an eye-popping figure too, since LIV Golf commences in team format. The winning team at No.1 gets $3 million, followed by $1.5 million and $500,000 for the next two teams, leading the list among 4 teams. However, apart from the prize money and handsome payouts, LIV fails to deliver any significant career boosts to its players, unlike the PGA Tour. With a long-standing feud with the OWGR, the players don’t get any points or World rankings through winning on LIV. This can be an obstacle for the rising new stars of the game, who still have a spot to earn in the pages of golf history. Despite that, LIV Golf continues to deliver a fast-paced, nerve-wracking show over 3 days. With news hopefuls and established pros both teeing it up together, the thrill is never gone.

Here’s a complete breakdown of the total prize money payouts:

1 $4,000,000 2 $2,250,000 3 $1,500,000 4 $1,000,000 5 $800,000 6 $700,000 7 $600,000 8 $525,000 9 $442,500 10 $405,000 11 $380,000 12 $360,000 13 $340,000 14 $330,000 15 $300,000 16 $285,000 17 $270,000 18 $260,000 19 $250,000 20 $240,000 21 $230,000 22 $220,000 23 $210,000 24 $200,000 25 $195,000 26 $190,000 27 $185,000 28 $180,000 29 $175,000 30 $170,000 31 $165,000 32 $160,000 33 $155,000 34 $150,000 35 $148,000 36 $145,000 37 $143,000 38 $140,000 39 $138,000 40 $135,000 41 $133,000 42 $130,000 43 $128,000 44 $128,000 45 $125,000 46 $124,000 47 $123,000 48 $120,000 49 $60,000 50 $60,000 51 $60,000 52 $50,000 53 $50,000 54 $50,000

LIV Golf Chicago is a 3-day, 54-hole tournament featuring a shotgun start and no cut, meaning all 54 players complete every round. Uniquely, the event combines individual stroke play with a team competition, creating multiple layers of excitement. In the first two rounds, each team counts its top three scores toward the team total, emphasizing consistent performances. Then, in the final round, all four players contribute their scores, which adds strategic depth and teamwork to the individual battle, making every shot crucial as the tournament concludes.

Where does the leaderboard sit after Round 1?

As the first round of LIV Golf Chicago ended at Bolingbrook Golf Club, the leaderboard showed star power and drama. Dustin Johnson and Sergio Garcia set the pace early. Both fired impressive 67s to share the lead. Their strong starts were a welcome sign, especially for Johnson. Even though facing recent struggles, the 41-year-old made small adjustments to regain form. Not far behind is a group of elite players—including Brooks Koepka, Phil Mickelson, Bryson DeChambeau, Tyrrell Hatton, and Jon Rahm. They sit just one stroke back, promising intense competition ahead.

Johnson’s bounce-back performance is notable given his recent challenges, finishing last at the previous LIV event in the UK. His confidence remains strong, showing how small differences separate a good round from a great one on this tough course. Meanwhile, Mickelson has been consistent this season and aims to finish strong. Heading into the weekend, the leaderboard is tight. Golf’s top players are fighting for crucial points and prize money in the penultimate event.

Only the final rounds of the game can truly tell who gets to take home the $4 million prize, given the high-intensity nature of LIV Golf.