LIV Golf Clinches Major Broadcast Deal as Financial Concerns Refuse to Fade

A bold new broadcast deal has landed amid questions about LIV Golf’s future. As speculations about the breakaway league’s funding, losses, and long-term stability continue to circulate, the league has made a move that suggests it is far from slowing down. This is a critical step in CEO Scott O’Neil’s plan to secure LIV Golf’s future beyond 2026.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“LIV announced a new media rights deal early this morning with Sony Pictures Networks India for 2026. It covers India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Bhutan, Afghanistan and the Maldives,” read an X post by Josh Carpenter.

ADVERTISEMENT

LIV Golf confirmed the news in a press release, announcing an expansion of its existing collaboration with Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI) to include television broadcasts and streaming, building on SPNI’s current rights for The International Series.

The 2026 season features 14 events, six of which are being played across multiple continents. Of the remaining eight, LIV Golf Louisiana postponed its event without further notice. However, fans across these nations will still be able to watch Bryson DeChambeau, Jon Rahm, Dustin Johnson, and others play in the remaining season.

ADVERTISEMENT

LIV Golf executives highlighted the partnership as a step toward increasing reach and strengthening its presence in a key market. While LIV executives focused on expanding their reach, SPNI highlighted the addition of a dynamic sports property to its portfolio. Indian golfer Anirban Lahiri also noted the deal’s significance for growing the sport locally.

While this is a huge plus for LIV Golf, it comes as a shock for many because of the uncertainty about whether the league will have any matches in 2027 for SPNI to extend the contract.

ADVERTISEMENT

CEO Scott O’Neil has already admitted that PIF will stop funding LIV Golf after the ongoing season. While he has secured funding to run the 2026 events at full throttle, the future is highly uncertain. To add to the challenges, there are rumors that Bryson DeChambeau is not re-signing.

ADVERTISEMENT

The only path forward for the Saudi league is to attract new investors. And that’s something O’Neil has already accepted. In his previous interviews, he has said that he and his team will be “working like crazy” to secure new deals. Within days of that statement, LIV Golf signed a broadcasting deal with SPNI. But it is not an isolated event.

LIV Golf and Scott O’Neil have done something similar in the past, too. But according to reports, LIV Golf incurred $1.4 billion by 2025. There were also reports that PIF has spent $5 billion in LIV Golf since its inception, and that number could rise to $6 billion by the end of 2026.

ADVERTISEMENT

Amid those financial tensions in 2025, Scott O’Neil had revealed they had recovered half a billion through commercial deals. Back then, the breakaway league secured new partners, including HSBC and Rolex. This shows that O’Neil has the experience to attract new deals and investors. He might try to leverage that to continue running the league. Still, LIV Golf’s future remains unclear, which makes this deal even more intriguing.

While O’Neil Makes Deals, LIV Golfers Reportedly Panic and Seek Return to DP World Tour

According to recent reports, several LIV Golf professionals are inquiring about pathways back to the DP World Tour. In fact, one is reportedly open to playing on the HotelPlanner Tour, the Q-School for the European league.

ADVERTISEMENT

Irrespective of those rumors, there is a potential lifeline for LIV golfers facing an uncertain future.

The DP World Tour CEO, Guy Kinnings, said that the tour is monitoring headlines and would be open to listening to players and their agents if accepting LIV golfers helps improve the tour.

ADVERTISEMENT

His comments resonate with the PGA Tour’s new CEO, Brian Rolapp. A few days before Kinnings’ comments, Rolapp also said that if things don’t pan out for LIV Golf, he will open a pathway for defectors to return. He had already done so when Brooks Koepka requested reinstatement. Rolapp created the Returning Members Program for him and a few others, including Bryson DeChambeau, Jon Rahm, and Cameron Smith.

Uncertainty among professionals and growing interest in return pathways highlight the uneasy mood surrounding LIV Golf’s future. That tension makes the league’s latest broadcast deal feel even more significant. Scott O’Neil is trying to project growth while the league’s future remains far from settled.