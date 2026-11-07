LIV Golf Collapse: Where Are Bryson DeChambeau, Jon Rahm, Dustin Johnson and Other Pros Who Once Believed in the League Now?

For years, LIV Golf promised professional golfers what the established tours couldn’t always offer. LIV golfers got enormous guaranteed contracts, fewer tournaments, lucrative prize money, and the freedom to build their careers outside the traditional golf system. Some of the sport’s biggest names bought into that vision. They left the PGA Tour behind to become the faces of a Saudi-backed project that wanted to change professional golf forever.

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But that future has now taken a dramatic turn.

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On November 5, 2026, LIV Golf’s lawyers told a New Jersey bankruptcy court that the league would abandon its proposed LIV 2.0 restructuring and begin winding down operations. The announcement followed the withdrawal of a proposed $300 million investment from BC Partners Credit. The core reason was that LIV Golf failed to secure sufficient financial and player commitments to keep it going.

After spending more than $5 billion over five years, LIV’s ambitious challenge to professional golf’s established order is heading toward liquidation.

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During its short history, LIV Golf saw many golfers leave the league. Let’s see where these golfers are now and what their future could look like.

Bryson DeChambeau

Bryson DeChambeau joined the league in 2022. He became one of its most recognizable attractions and a central figure in its efforts to challenge the PGA Tour.

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Even shortly before the proposed LIV 2.0 restructuring fell apart, Bryson DeChambeau expressed confidence in the league’s business model.

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Speaking on the Figuring Out podcast, he discussed the revised structure and said, “This is going to be a league, hopefully, that exists forever.”

Currently, Bryson DeChambeau has not formally announced where he intends to play in 2027. However, he may have a relatively straightforward European option.

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According to a report from The Telegraph, cited by Golf Channel, the DP World Tour informed his representatives that he could receive full playing privileges for 2027 if he applied for membership. The opportunity reportedly falls under Category 1. It covers major champions and Race to Dubai winners from the preceding seven-year period. His 2024 U.S. Open victory makes him eligible for that category.

DeChambeau also has an option that many professional golfers do not. He has previously discussed concentrating more heavily on YouTube and content creation while continuing to compete in major championships through his existing exemptions.

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Jon Rahm

Jon Rahm’s departure is arguably one of the most significant developments in LIV Golf’s collapse. The former Masters champion joined the league in December 2023, reportedly signing a contract worth hundreds of millions of dollars.

However, Rahm eventually decided against participating in the proposed LIV 2.0 structure.

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During an October 7 bankruptcy hearing, his lawyer told the court that Rahm had “no interest” in the revamped league. An official separation agreement followed on October 15. According to reports, Rahm relinquished claims reportedly worth approximately $100 million in payments he believed were still owed under his LIV agreement.

His immediate future is now centered on the DP World Tour.

Rahm announced his intention to compete full-time on the European circuit in 2027. He has also indicated that he would accept disciplinary penalties comparable to those imposed on Brooks Koepka if the PGA Tour offered him a route back.

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Dustin Johnson

Dustin Johnson was one of LIV Golf’s earliest and most important recruits. The former world No. 1 joined in 2022 and became the captain of 4Aces GC.

His decision to leave the PGA Tour was particularly significant because Johnson was still among the most recognizable players in professional golf. His signing demonstrated that LIV could attract established major champions.

Now, however, Johnson’s next move remains unclear.

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He has not announced a confirmed playing schedule for 2027.

His major championship situation also differs from that of some other LIV defectors.

Johnson retains his lifetime invitation to the Masters as a former champion. However, his other major-winning exemptions have expired. This means that he does not have the same automatic access to major championships as players with more recent victories.

Brooks Koepka

Brooks Koepka’s story is different because he left LIV Golf before the league’s financial collapse became inevitable.

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In December 2025, Koepka and LIV mutually agreed to end their relationship with one year remaining on his contract. His departure announcement cited family considerations. He was one of the most prominent players to walk away before the league’s eventual shutdown.

His next destination was the PGA Tour, though his return came at a considerable cost.

In January 2026, the PGA Tour introduced a temporary Returning Member Program that allowed a small group of elite former members to regain membership under specific conditions. Koepka was the only player to accept the offer, even though Jon Rahm, Bryson DeChambeau, and Cameron Smith also qualified.

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The financial and competitive conditions were substantial.

Koepka agreed to make a $5 million charitable contribution, lose eligibility for the PGA Tour’s 2026 FedExCup bonus program, and forgo Player Equity Program grants for five years, from 2026 through 2030. He also could not receive sponsor exemptions into Signature Events and had to qualify through existing performance pathways. The program required at least 15 approved tournament appearances during 2026.

Patrick Reed

Patrick Reed’s post-LIV career has arguably produced one of the most impressive turnarounds among former breakaway league members.

Unlike Koepka, Reed did not leave LIV through the PGA Tour’s special Returning Member Program. He announced his departure on January 28, 2026, after declining a new contract when his original agreement expired.

Rather than wait for an opportunity to return to the PGA Tour, Reed focused on competing in Europe. The decision has worked particularly well.

He opened 2026 with a victory at the Hero Dubai Desert Classic, followed by a runner-up finish at the Bapco Energies Bahrain Championship. He then won the Qatar Masters, securing two victories in a short stretch of the DP World Tour season.

Those results helped him win the 2026 International Swing title with two tournaments remaining. He also moved into contention for the Race to Dubai crown, putting himself in a strong position to secure improved PGA Tour playing status for 2027.

Cameron Smith

The Australian joined in 2022 after winning The Open Championship and THE PLAYERS Championship, giving the rebel league another major champion in his prime.

However, Smith declined the PGA Tour’s Returning Member Program when it was offered in January 2026. At the time, he still had the option of accepting the conditions that eventually brought Koepka back to the Tour.

That decision has now become more complicated.

Smith’s original LIV contract was among the agreements affected by the bankruptcy proceedings, and he has not announced a definitive playing schedule following the league’s decision to wind down.

One possible destination is the DP World Tour. Like DeChambeau, Smith is eligible for the major-champion category that could provide full playing privileges for 2027. His 2022 Open Championship victory falls within the relevant seven-year eligibility period.

Tyrrell Hatton

The Englishman joined LIV Golf in 2024 and became an important member of Jon Rahm’s Legion XIII team. However, he announced on October 23 that he would not participate in LIV 2.0.

His next chapter is expected to center on the DP World Tour, where he already has a proven competitive record.

Hatton’s decision has implications beyond simply finding tournaments to play. European membership is closely linked to the Ryder Cup qualification and eligibility framework. This makes his position on the DP World Tour particularly relevant ahead of the 2027 competition.

However, returning to the DP World Tour does not guarantee a Ryder Cup place. He still needs to meet the applicable eligibility requirements and establish himself through his performances.

Sergio Garcia

The 2017 Masters champion resigned his DP World Tour membership when he joined the breakaway league. His departure was particularly notable because Sergio Garcia had spent much of his career competing on the European circuit and representing Europe in the Ryder Cup.

However, he has now confirmed plans to return.

Garcia’s original LIV contract was terminated through the bankruptcy proceedings in October. On October 29, he formally announced his intention to rejoin the DP World Tour for the 2027 season.

His return also required addressing the administrative issues surrounding his previous membership. Reports indicate that Garcia, Rahm, and Hatton paid outstanding fines and obtained releases for their 2026 participation while committing to European competition in 2027.

For Garcia, the European circuit represents a return to familiar territory. It also provides an opportunity to continue competing at a high level without relying on an uncertain LIV restructuring plan.

His next season will be an interesting test of how successfully former LIV players can reintegrate into the tours they once left.

Joaquin Niemann

Joaquin Niemann was one of LIV Golf’s most successful players and one of its most valuable younger recruits.

The Chilean joined in 2022 after establishing himself on the PGA Tour. He subsequently became a dominant performer in LIV’s individual competitions, winning nine titles during his time with the league, according to the reporting available before its shutdown.

However, Niemann’s future was already uncertain before LIV announced its wind-down.

In September 2026, he confirmed that he had not committed to the proposed 2027 LIV season. He also discussed spending more time competing in Europe and exploring a route to the PGA Tour.

His immediate plans included taking time off in Chile, working on his game, and spending time with his family before returning to competition at the Australian Open in December.

Niemann’s biggest challenge is playing status.

He could pursue qualifying school, seek tournament invitations, or establish membership through another available category.

Eugenio Chacarra

While much of the attention surrounding LIV Golf’s collapse has focused on its biggest names, Eugenio Chacarra provides perhaps the most encouraging example of life after the league.

The Spaniard joined LIV in 2022 shortly after turning professional. However, he eventually left the breakaway circuit and began rebuilding his career on the DP World Tour.

Chacarra won the KLM Open and the DS Automobiles 83° Open d’Italia in June before adding another victory at the DP World India Championship in October. That third victory moved him to the top of the Race to Dubai rankings at the time.

Other LIV Golf players who have already chosen their next paths

The ten players above represent some of the most compelling stories, but they are not the only professionals facing a post-LIV transition.

Several other recognizable names have already announced that they will not participate in LIV 2.0 or have indicated where they intend to play next.

Louis Oosthuizen: The South African announced on October 21 that he would leave LIV and return to the DP World Tour in 2027. Interestingly, he described joining LIV as one of the best decisions of his life.

Ian Poulter: The Englishman announced on October 23 that he would not continue with LIV 2.0. His plans involve spending more time with his family, playing senior golf, pursuing YouTube projects, and supporting his son Luke’s transition into professional golf. At 50, Poulter’s priorities differ from those of younger players still building their careers.

Lucas Herbert: The Australian confirmed his departure on October 23. A younger established professional, Herbert now faces the challenge of finding a competitive schedule that allows him to maintain his standing in international golf.

David Puig: Puig indicated that he did not see himself playing in LIV 2.0 and wanted a fuller European schedule.

Graeme McDowell: The former U.S. Open champion announced on October 26 that he would not pursue LIV 2.0. However, his announcement did not set a definitive replacement schedule, so his next competitive steps remain unclear.

Phil Mickelson: Despite being one of LIV’s most influential early recruits, he has not made a definitive announcement about his future. His next competitive chapter should therefore be treated as uncertain rather than assuming he is retiring or joining another circuit.

Other notable names include Adrian Meronk, Thomas Pieters, Charles Howell III, Tom McKibbin, Abraham Ancer, and Branden Grace.

LIV Golf’s collapse has ended a five-year experiment that changed professional golf’s financial structure and challenged the established tours. However, its former players are now discovering that leaving one league does not automatically guarantee a place in another.