LIV Golf Does Damage Control After Being Embroiled in Over $4 Million Vendor Lawsuits Amid Financial Troubles

Friday afternoon, with the season finale still underway at The Club at Chatham Hills, a different kind of scoreboard update landed on golf Twitter. It read less like a routine payroll note and more like a status report from a league trying to prove it can still meet its obligations, days before its season, and possibly its current form, comes to an end.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“Multiple LIV Golf players have told me they were paid today for the final event in Indianapolis. Several contractors have also been paid for outstanding invoices, but some are still awaiting payment,” Flushing It posted on X.

ADVERTISEMENT

Four companies have sued LIV Golf this year over invoices it never paid: a broadcast tech firm, an event production shop, and the agency that built its app. Together they’re chasing more than $4 million. Thursday’s payments landed in the same week those lawsuits were the main story out of Indianapolis, which is not a coincidence worth ignoring.

The pattern started in July, when Mobii Systems Group, the Canadian firm behind LIV’s “Any Shot, Any Time” broadcast feature, filed suit for more than $1.1 million in unpaid licensing and usage fees.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fresh Tape Media followed weeks later, seeking roughly $1.2 million tied to eight invoices from LIV’s January preseason media days in West Palm Beach. Its founder, Jared Kleinstein, wrote on social media that a small business doing the work deserves to be paid for it, a line that spread quickly among golf media covering the league’s finances. Deltatre, a sports technology firm, filed the third claim for $935,000.

Fantasy Interactive filed the fourth in late August. The New York and San Francisco agency built LIV’s app and website from the ground up ahead of the 2026 Riyadh opener, and now it wants $1.08 million along with the platform itself back.

ADVERTISEMENT

Work delivered, invoices submitted, payment delayed or withheld: that’s the arc in all four complaints. Fantasy Interactive’s suit splits its claim into five project phases, from roughly $60,000 for early build work up to $408,000 for the final one, then tacks on interest, legal fees, and a demand to get the app back entirely. The company also doubled up its legal arguments for each amount, a standard hedge in case one theory fails in court. But it’s also a sign of how carefully vendors are now building their cases against a league they no longer expect to pay without a fight.

Scott O’Neil hasn’t said much beyond the conciliatory. Talking to reporters in Indianapolis, the LIV CEO said the league is doing everything it can to do right by vendors and the work they committed. No timeline came with it, no dollar figure, and no answer for why four companies had to sue before getting paid at all.

ADVERTISEMENT

The vendor disputes are one piece of a bigger collapse. Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund pulled its backing in April, and PIF governor Yasir Al-Rumayyan left LIV’s board around the same time. Individual prize money was cut nearly in half at Indianapolis, from $20 million at Bedminster to $10.1 million this week, after LIV canceled its Michigan finale and folded a planned $70 million in combined season-ending payouts into $40 million at Indianapolis alone. Sports Business Journal reported unpaid players at both Bedminster and LIV New York, with the league declining to comment on the latter. Most of the league’s remaining staff are set to lose their jobs in the first week of September.

Put the headlines side by side and the picture is simple. Money left the league in April, bills kept piling up all summer, and Thursday’s payment news did more for LIV’s image than for its balance sheet. Paying off one night’s worth of invoices doesn’t make four lawsuits disappear, and it doesn’t save the jobs LIV is cutting days from now.

ADVERTISEMENT

What happens next has little to do with Indianapolis and everything to do with a boardroom conversation that’s been running for months. The Financial Times reported, via Reuters, that LIV could file for bankruptcy protection as soon as the week of September 7. O’Neil says he won’t rule anything out while the league chases a deal with a prospective lead investor. Until that deal closes, or the bankruptcy filing happens, payments like Thursday’s are just damage control. The $4 million legal bill isn’t going away on its own.