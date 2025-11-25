LIV Golf-DP World Tour Negotiations Are Hindered as PGA Tour’s Role Comes to Light

Tension between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf continues to ripple through men’s professional golf. Fresh comments from a 2x major champion have shed light on conversations taking place far from the public eye. The DP World Tour recently decided to take a different route than the PGA Tour regarding LIV’s Promotions event. The PGA Tour strictly warned its members to steer clear of the event. On the contrary, the DP World Tour was fine with participation as they had no contradicting event on their schedule.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

This move from the DP World Tour shows that board members are not completely against LIV Golf. However, 2x major champion Martin Kaymer believes that the two organizations’ tie-up is not that simple. “I hope for the game of golf they will, but I think it’s gonna be too tricky. The PGA Tour is also involved, because they bought into the European Tour. So there’s so many moving factors. I really hope they do and Scott, I know that he has a plan, but I guess it’s not only up to him,” Kaymer told Flushing It Golf about a deal working out between LIV Golf and the DP World Tour.

ADVERTISEMENT

The PGA Tour has a strategic alliance with the DP World Tour. This includes financial and operational support, with the agreement running through at least 2035 and guaranteeing annual prize fund growth for the DP World Tour. As part of the alliance, the top 10 non-exempt performers on the Race to Dubai rankings get PGA Tour cards for the upcoming season.

“Building on the success of the existing Strategic Alliance between ourselves and the PGA TOUR, this move will significantly enhance the meritocracy that has successfully served the professional game on both sides of the Atlantic for more than 50 years,” said Keith Pelley, Chief Executive Officer of the DP World Tour.

“It was clear from the outset that our Strategic Partnership with the European Tour Group was a powerful agreement for both sides, and we are thrilled with today’s announcement of this expanded partnership,” said Jay Monahan, commissioner of the PGA Tour.

ADVERTISEMENT

The PGA Tour’s involvement makes it difficult for the DP World Tour to enter into an alliance with LIV Golf, too. This partnership enables the PGA Tour to have a significant influence over the DP World Tour’s decisions. Martin Kaymer’s remarks echo the same. However, he also believes the top management of LIV Golf has plans to try to make that happen.

“I believe Scott O’Neil and the main guys from PIF, if we talk about Yasir, I think they are trying to figure it out, but… You know, you have so many moving factors in there,” Kaymer said. Both Scott O’Neil and Yasir Al-Rumayyan can be very influential. In fact, Al-Rumayyan was able to strike a deal initially with PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan, too. The two had announced to the world that the PGA Tour and LIV Golf were entering into a strategic framework in 2023. It made many PGA Tour pros angry. However, the deal never panned out.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

But now Scott O’Neil is on the move to make LIV’s standing stronger for better negotiations. He is trying to get the OWGR’s eligible tour status. If he gets it, LIV can get into a better and stronger position for new negotiations.

LIV’s OWGR status could influence negotiations and deals

LIV Golf first applied for the OWGR status in 2023. However, Peter Dawson, who was OWGR’s chief back then, denied the application after consulting his team. Based on the feedback, Scott O’Neil is making some big changes after reapplying for the eligible tour status with OWGR.

ADVERTISEMENT

LIV switched from a 54-hole format to a 72-hole format. It also opened doors for adding new golfers to the roster. Martin Kaymer was himself looking for a new member until a few days back for his Cleeks Golf Club. If these moves and O’Neil’s friendly relationship with OWGR’s chief, Trevor Immelman, help LIV get the eligible tour status, it will give them a significant boost in terms of negotiation power.

Securing OWGR status would strengthen LIV Golf’s position. LIV golfers will become eligible for major championships and improve their global standing. This would potentially attract more top players to LIV. It would ultimately ease the league’s integration into the broader golf ecosystem.

LIV golfers getting OWGR points will also shift the power balance. Currently, many players maintain their ranking points only by participating in DP World Tour or PGA Tour events. Until LIV earns OWGR status, the PGA Tour and its alliances maintain leverage in negotiations. This is because its members have better chances at improving in world rankings and becoming eligible for major tournaments.

ADVERTISEMENT

The OWGR board has committed to a thorough review of LIV’s application, submitted in mid-2025. This signals ongoing talks but no guaranteed outcome yet.

Martin Kaymer, however, enters 2026 focused on progress rather than predictions. He is hopeful that shifts across the sport will eventually create space for meaningful cooperation. The path remains complicated, yet his new lineup and LIV’s ongoing changes suggest that the conversations shaping golf’s future are far from finished.