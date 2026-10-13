LIV Golf Eyes 17-Event Schedule and $300M in Investment in 2027 Amid DPWT Ban: Report

BC Partners is looking to invest up to $300 million in LIV Golf as the league prepares to lose its Saudi funding after 2026.

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But the bigger question is whether the new plan can work. LIV is reportedly considering 17 tournaments, including 10 signature events around the world for 2027, with players set to own the restructured league under the proposed deal. With the league in Chapter 11 bankruptcy and players facing a commitment deadline, LIV has a lot to settle before its next season.

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The Financial Times outlined LIV Golf’s reported plans for 2027, with the LIV Golf Forecasting account sharing an excerpt on X on October 13. According to the Financial Times, Ted Goldthorpe believes there is strong interest from other investors in joining LIV Golf’s next phase. He also sees potential in building a lifestyle brand alongside the league, giving investors another way to be part of the business.

Ted Goldthorpe is a partner and head of BC Partners Credit, which has made an initial investment in LIV and plans to provide up to $300 million in financing. LIV has not released a 2027 schedule and will not until its bankruptcy concludes.

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Earlier plans described a smaller calendar. LIV CEO Scott O’Neil has described a scaled-back, “disciplined” league for 2027. That plan called for 10 events, five in the United States and five international, with about half hosted outside the U.S. The 10-event schedule has been described as one built around 75-player fields.

BC Partners Credit announced on October 5 that it had made an initial committed investment in LIV and planned to provide up to $300 million in financing. The financing is subject to bankruptcy court approval and customary conditions.

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Goldthorpe said at the time: “Our goal is to facilitate LIV Golf’s emergence from the restructuring process on sound financial footing.”

An initial $4 million was committed to support LIV Golf’s Chapter 11 process. The target of $300 million is the total amount that could be raised, not money the league has already received.

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LIV filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of New Jersey on September 8. Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF), which has funded LIV since 2022, plans to stop its financial support after the 2026 season. LIV hopes to complete the bankruptcy process and return with its new structure in early 2027.

Under the proposed deal, players would own 52.5% of LIV Golf 2.0. BC Partners and other smaller investors would own 45%, while the management team would hold the remaining 2.5%.

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Players now have until October 25 to decide whether to join the restructured league. The original deadline was October 13. An updated court filing also removed the minimum number of players required to agree to the deal. BC Partners will now decide how many players must commit for the agreement to go ahead.

On October 12, DP World Tour CEO Guy Kinnings said the tour will no longer grant conditional releases to LIV players in 2027. “Players need to make a choice,” Kinnings said.

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Players must apply for DP World Tour membership by November 16. Membership is required to play for Europe in the Ryder Cup, which will be held at Adare Manor in September 2027. Jon Rahm and David Puig have confirmed they will not be part of LIV 2.0. Tyrrell Hatton has not said what he will do yet.

The DP World Tour announced its decision on October 12, a day before the Financial Times report was shared on X. A court hearing on LIV Golf’s restructuring agreement is scheduled for October 14. Players have until October 25 to commit to LIV 2.0, while the deadline to apply for DP World Tour membership is November 16.