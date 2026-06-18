LIV Golf Forced to Take Out Loans After Desperate Sponsor Search Fails

The year 2026 didn’t turn out exactly the best for LIV Golf. First, the funding was denied from next season onwards, and now, with only four tournaments remaining on the LIV Golf 2026 calendar, the league has no investors in sight and is dependent on loans to function.

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While LIV Golf’s management continues to struggle to attract outside investors, Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund has reportedly changed how it’s funding the league. According to a Money in Sport report, PIF is now lending money to the LIV instead of giving it as capital, as it was originally promised. The amount and terms & conditions of the loan remain unknown. But with the league already facing mounting losses, the move adds to LIV’s burden.

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On June 4th, LIV Golf Limited, one of its subsidiary companies, filed a 48-page debenture agreement in the UK. Under this, it provides security to Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund as its lender.

“This agreement refers to a Facility Agreement, which is not available from Companies House,” Money in Sport noted. ” The Facility Agreement would set out the borrowing facilities available to LIV and associated terms and conditions.”

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In April 2026, PIF officially confirmed it would fund LIV Golf only through season’s end. The Saudi sovereign fund cited that its own investment priorities have changed and said continuing this level of financial commitment was no longer consistent with its strategy. Since that announcement, LIV Golf has been running on the clock.

It costs around $100 million per month to operate LIV Golf. That figure covers player contracts, tournament operations, and big prize money that attracted names like Jon Rahm, Bryson DeChambeau, and Cameron Smith away from the PGA Tour.

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Since the April announcement, as per a Financial Times report, LIV Golf received $66 million in early May from PIF. That said, in total across 2026 so far, the league has received approximately $333 million from PIF, according to regulatory filings. This amount is not nearly enough to help the league sustain what remains.

Imago Joburg Open LIV Golf CEO Scott ONeill on the stage during the final round of LIV Golf Singapore presented by Aramco, Sentosa Golf Club, Singapore. 16/03/2025. Picture Steven Flynn / Golffile.ie All photo usage must carry mandatory copyright credit Golffile Steven Flynn Copyright: xStevenxFlynnx *EDI*

LIV Golf is already under a seven-week gap, and only four tournaments remain confirmed. But if fund-related issues arise, these events also seem to be uncertain. CEO Scott O’Neil has maintained publicly that the season will continue. However, when asked for commitment, he stopped short of offering firm guarantees.

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“What I can guarantee is a heck of a return if you come invest in this business,” he said in his interview with CNBC.

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With that, it remains unclear how long LIV Golf can continue operating under its current model. That just depends on whether they can find a new investor or how much cash they have.

What is LIV Golf looking for in long-term investors?

The league has undergone multiple administrative and financial changes. LIV hired Ducera Partners to pitch investors for $250–350M in fresh capital. But so far, no deal has been confirmed. What is confirmed is how much LIV Golf is seeking as investment.

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“We’re looking at raising $300 million. And we’re talking to a combination of traditional private equity investors that invest in sports, talking to family offices, and a group that I would characterize as ‘sports team owner billionaires,’ Scott O’Neil told Bloomberg.

Just a few days ago, in fact, the LIV League released their official reports from LIV Golf Adelaide and Andalucía as they look to convince investors, proving their worth. It stated that LIV generated $118M for the Australian economy this year, and it engaged in massive philanthropic moves in Spain.

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Until a deal is reached, LIV’s long-term financial stability will remain under scrutiny.