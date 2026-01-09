LIV Golf Goes Into Damage Control as Brooks Koepka Split Threatened Future Run

Essentials Inside The Story Following significant departures, LIV Golf has something to be happy about.

A look at the DP World Tour and PGA Tour’s recent viewership stats.

Scott O’Neil and Co. are making some major moves to make sure that LIV’s structure remains strong

Although rumors of Brooks Koepka’s exit from LIV Golf had been circulating for a few months, his departure was still shocking. Since he was a marquee athlete for the Saudi-backed league, his exit has put LIV Golf on notice, and the response has been swift. Scott O’Neil has already made many changes to improve the tournament in 2026. Notably, LIV Golf is making sure to leave no stone unturned with a new broadcast deal.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“LIV Golf 🤝 @SkySportDE 🇩🇪 🇦🇹 🇨🇭” LIV Golf wrote in an X post announcing the deal.

ADVERTISEMENT

LIV has entered a broadcast deal with Sky Deutschland. Sky Deutschland will now broadcast all 12 LIV events, along with the most significant events on the Asian Tour, live across Germany, Austria, and Switzerland. The deal gives them the right to broadcast around 30 events, summing up to 600 hours annually. The company is already the biggest hub for golf fans with exclusive rights to all four major events, the biggest LPGA events, and now even LIV Golf.

“Partnering with Sky Germany reflects our continued focus on expanding LIV Golf’s reach, in alignment with Sky Sport’s broader commitment to delivering premium golf coverage, and providing fans across the region access to world-class players and many of the most exciting young talents in the game,” said Örjan Olsson, SVP, International Media Rights at LIV Golf.

However, this is not the only broadcasting deal LIV Golf has made after Koepka’s exit. LIV Golf announced a multi-year deal with TNT Sports yesterday. TNT Sports and discovery+ will broadcast all LIV Golf events live across the UK and Ireland from 2026. Earlier in 2025, the Saudi-backed league made a deal with Fox Sports for broadcast in the US. Thus, these new deals ensure that LIV Golf is well-rounded, at least in the broadcasting aspect.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fans in the US, the UK, Ireland, Germany, Austria, and Switzerland could now see the star-studded LIV field, including elites like Bryson DeChambeau, Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson, Jon Rahm, Sergio Garcia, Joaquín Niemann, and many others, live.

These new deals have come at the right moment, as LIV Golf will have to push harder after Koepka’s exit. On December 22, 2025, the American golfer’s representatives released a statement announcing his exit. The reason cited was that Brooks Koepka wanted to spend more time with family.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Brooks Koepka was a marquee golfer for LIV Golf. His popularity and skills attract a lot of fans. And after his exit, it could be challenging for the league to retain these fans. His exit could mean LIV viewership declines further.

The league was not in a good position to begin with. According to data, the best viewership LIV Golf achieved during its 17 windows on Fox Network was 484,000. The league achieved this in April 2025 during the final round of its Miami event. This is poor compared to other big tours like the DP World Tour and the PGA Tour.

Meanwhile, the DP World Tour has been reporting increasing viewership year-over-year. Thanks to the inaugural Back 9 swing in 2024, the tour saw a 13% increase in viewership on Sky Sports compared to 2023. Then in 2025, the average viewership went up by another 35% compared to 2024.

ADVERTISEMENT

The same holds true for the PGA Tour. After a poor 2024, the PGA Tour rebounded with weekend coverage on CBS and NBC, up 22% from 2024. The average weekend viewership in 2025 was 2.28 million.

LIV Golf has also partnered with many other businesses and vendors to improve the overall fan experience in 2026.

ADVERTISEMENT

LIV Golf’s efforts to improve the fan experience

Besides the broadcast deals, LIV Golf has made many efforts to improve fan engagement and overall experience. For one, it has moved to strengthen its competitive position by signing a new multi-year partnership with Trackman in November 2025. Trackman is a technology provider that has been linked with the PGA Tour for two decades. The deal will see Trackman’s ball-tracking and analytics systems deployed across LIV events, boosting broadcast graphics, on-course data, and fan engagement.

Apart from that, the league is employing a new tiered ticketing expansion. Club 54 will now offer premium shaded views of the 18th along with chef-curated menus and lounge seating. The same goes for Grounds Plus, which adds reserved viewing decks and relaxation areas. There are other options like standard Grounds Passes and Iconic features.

The switch from a 54-hole format to the traditional 72-hole format may also act as an engagement enhancer. If LIV could maintain its high-energy environment across all four days, it could drive more younger fanbase to the league.

ADVERTISEMENT

LIV Golf’s aggressive moves across broadcasting, technology, and fan engagement show a league determined to steady itself after losing Brooks Koepka from its roster.