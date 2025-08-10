LIV Golf Has Last Laugh Over PGA Tour as $25 Million Chicago Event Draws Massive Crowds

The rivalry between LIV Golf and the PGA Tour is a classic storyline. From disagreement over game format to OWGR controversies, LIV Golf has faced a lot of backlash ever since its inception. Rory McIlroy, the PGA Tour’s top star, has been a driving force in the case, despite media controversy. However, it seems LIV Golf is carving its own space in the world of golf. With initial support from headline stars, LIV gained momentum. Right now? It’s sizzling with motion.

LIV Golf Chicago heads into its final Sunday after two days of quick-moving play at Rich Harvest Farms. The 54-hole format and $25 million prize have kept the leaderboard changing, with Josh Carpenter posting on X: “LIV said its crowds this week were trending 25% larger than last year in Chicago. It’s anticipating next week’s event in Indianapolis to be its most-attended US event to date.”

Jon Rahm’s experience and Josele Ballester’s bold play have kept the action intense. LIV noted in a Facebook post: “Used to play a playoff event in Chicago every year and then stopped. Playoff event this week in Memphis… with no crowd. The up and coming league playing in huge market Chicago that the PGA stripped away with large crowds in 100 heat index.”

For the PGA Tour, however, as pointed out by LIV Golf, the crowds seem to have plummeted. Heading into the final stretch of the tour, the FedEx Cup Playoffs drew huge attention from across the world. However, this year, reality has not been pleasing for the tour. With its marquee star, Rory McIlroy, missing from the playoffs for the first week of the events, the tour’s policy director, Peter Malnati, is “very concerned.” It raises questions regarding whether McIlroy cares about the tour anymore. Naturally, with the tour’s heartbeat, alongside Scottie Scheffler, not teeing it up at the playoffs, the crowds seem to have changed. The event feels off without McIlroy, and now even the audience racks look empty.

While the PGA Tour suffers from decreasing crowds, LIV Golf is clearly turning into a viral sensation. But the question is: Would LIV Golf become a viral fad? Or will it etch its name into the golf history?

LIV Golf’s growth through the years

LIV Golf’s growth trajectory since its inception in 2021 has been notable but mixed. By 2023, the league had made a splash with impressive initial viewership figures. It reached over three million total viewers for its season-opening Mexico event on the CW Network. But it struggled with consistent broadcast reporting and much lower average Sunday audiences compared to the PGA Tour. Despite limited TV presence in markets like the UK, LIV showed promise through solid event attendance. It achieved record crowds in the US at locations like Washington DC and Tulsa, just within 2 years of its inception.

In 2024, LIV Golf took a big step forward, breaking its attendance records in Australia with more than 94,000 fans gathering at the Adelaide event. This milestone underscored the league’s appeal internationally. Fueled by a combination of competitive golf, team formats, and entertainment-driven experiences, LIV created savoring experiences for its viewers.

Entering 2025, LIV Golf continued to build on that momentum, achieving its highest U.S. TV viewership on Fox at the Miami event, although still trailing the PGA Tour significantly in Sunday broadcast audiences. However, its upward trend beginning with the Chicago event foreshadows massive crowds in the coming week at Indianapolis. LIV is expecting to achieve its most-attended US event there.

This growing attendance and visibility show LIV Golf’s drive to become a major force in professional golf.