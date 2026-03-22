LIV Golf Has the Last Laugh After Rivals Attempted to Get $30M Event Canceled: ‘Tried to Stop Me’

As it appears, LIV Golf is all geared up to have the last laugh in South Africa. The success and fan reception they saw at the greens of Johannesburg, LIV Golf has now officially confirmed that it will return to Steyn City for LIV Golf South Africa in 2027, scheduled from April 22–25. However, right before their inaugural event, the Saudi-backed league had to navigate significant challenges.

“If they feel it’s about them and it’s not about the sport of golf — what you see here today, you’ve never seen in a golf tournament in South Africa. Be honest about it; those are great guys. Natey is a fantastic guy. I don’t know the other guy so well. But we’re going to tell them — I spoke to Scott. Scott said to me, Minister, I want to work with them,” said Gayton McKenzie, the Minister of Sports, Art and Culture of South Africa, referring to the conversation he had with LIV Golf CEO Scott O’Neil.

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McKenzie added, “So if they don’t want to work together, the country comes first. They have tried to stop me from having LIV Golf here, and I said, it’s not about you, it’s about the country. That time where certain individuals can think in this country, they can say what happens to the detriment of the majority of people is over. So now you have my answer. We work with those that want to work with us.”

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South Africa’s Sports Minister revealed that there had been attempts to block the event from taking place. And while he didn’t specifically name anyone, he seemed to be talking about the Sunshine Tour, while also highlighting political and administrative pushback. The Sunshine Tour, which has long been the supporting pillar of sports in the country, and GolfRSA were notably absent from the event. The former is also an ally of the DPWT, hence being on the PGA Tour’s side in the battle.

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However, despite those challenges, more than 100,000 fans turned up across the week, showering strong support for their local stars, and creating one of the most energetic crowds on the league’s global calendar. Not since the days of the Nedbank Golf Challenge has Sun City shown such interest in Golf.

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McKenzie further reflected on how he is looking to aim for a future of golf in his country, and stated, “The sport of golf does not reach Black kids in the township. It does not reach the majority of people in South Africa. The sport of golf is viewed as an elite sport. But if you look at the crowd here in this 100,000 people that came, this was the most diverse crowd for any sporting event.”

Scott O’Neil was asked whether South Africa’s sports minister would try to convince the Sunshine Tour and GolfRSA to cooperate with LIV Golf for future events. The CEO stated that the PIF-backed league does not enter a country to fight with existing golf tours or organizations. Instead, LIV wants to work alongside local golf bodies and help grow the sport.

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“So we will have a relationship, I’m sure, and over time it will be one of our strongest partnerships, and the gaining factor isn’t the PGA TOUR and it’s not the DP World Tour; that’s not how it works. We work with federations all over the world and have those relationships, and we so look forward to working with Thomas. He’s an outstanding executive. He’s a wonderful advocate for golf, and I’m sure we’ll have a very strong relationship going forward,” said Scott O’Neil at the press meet in the Club of Steyn City.

Fortunately, the event didn’t get cancelled, and players can eye that good chunk of prize payout.

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Prize Purse at the first-ever LIV Golf South Africa event

This week is the third consecutive LIV tournament held in three different nations and the fifth LIV Golf event of the season. Players will tee off at Steyn City Club in Johannesburg, marking the league’s noteworthy debut in Africa. The all-local Southern Guards lineup, which includes Louis Oosthuizen, Dean Burmester, Branden Grace, and Charl Schwartzel, has been a major factor in the event’s arrival in South Africa.

A $30 million prize pool is available, with $4 million going to the individual champion and $3 million going to the winning team.

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Bryson DeChambeau enters the competition having just defeated Richard T. Lee in a playoff in Singapore after Lee missed a short putt from two feet.

The 4Aces, led by Dustin Johnson, have won the previous two titles. However, because of their victories in the first two events, Cam Smith’s Ripper team is still atop the season standings. Jon Rahm is still leading the individual race, having placed no lower than fifth in all four of his previous competitions.