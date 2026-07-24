LIV Golf Hiding Positive Update About Financial Issues as Pros Grow Impatient Over Uncertain Future – Report

Ever since the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia announced it would cut off funding for LIV Golf, the league’s future has only been drawn towards more and more uncertainty. First was the financial turmoil, and then came bankruptcy rumors. Scott O’Neil has tried many things, from changing the management to seeking help from professionals like Bryson DeChambeau to make the pitch for LIV Golf. While nothing had worked yet, there is a sliver of possible good news.

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Bunkered.co.uk reports that the league has narrowed down its hunt to two investors. Writer Josh Lees noted that investor interest is high and the league’s top management is confident. However, the league is hiding it for now because nothing is confirmed yet. Martin Kaymer’s comments at LIV Golf UK reflect the same.

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“I know that Indianapolis is most likely happening,” Kaymer said. “There was a conversation on Wednesday: Michigan, highly unlikely. According to Wednesday, it didn’t look good. We were hoping for a bit more information [from the meeting]. We got the information but we were more looking for decisions or what is happening next year. Unfortunately, even Scott can’t tell us because he doesn’t know. It depends so much on the investors.

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“Hopefully, I think there’s a lot of interest and it’s looking good. But we’ve all been there. If the signature is not there, then it doesn’t mean anything. If those investors decide to pull out then we don’t play next year on LIV Golf. And if they decide to do it, then we have a chance.”

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This growing uncertainty is not simply because of the financial challenges. While the financial situation was made public in late April, a lot more has happened with the breakaway league since then. For instance, it is facing legal trouble. The league did agree to pay $1m to settle a trademark infringement lawsuit brought by Stinger Golf.

Besides that, the Asian Tour has now decided to cut ties with LIV Golf and enter into a strategic alliance with the PGA Tour and the DP World Tour. Through this partnership, top Asian golfers will be able to get status to play in the DP World Tour or the HotelPlanner Tour. Golf Digest reported that this deal took Scott O’Neil completely off guard.

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Thanks to all this uncertainty, many professionals are growing impatient.

Flushing It Golf recently reported that LIV golfers are planning to bid farewell to the league at the end of the season. And they want to do this regardless of whether LIV Golf continues next season or not. Many are looking to follow in the footsteps of Patrick Reed and Eugenio Chacarra in trying to find a path back to the PGA Tour through the DP World Tour’s Race to Dubai Rankings.

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Giving the reason anonymously, one pro said, “I have to look after myself and my career. Every year I play on LIV is another suspension. I can play the next few events and make as much money as I can and then play in Asia and get DP invites. I could be on the PGA Tour in two years if I play well.”

That’s exactly the kind of thought running in many LIV golfers’ minds as they grow more and more impatient.