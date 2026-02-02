LIV Golf in Danger as Bryson DeChambeau Publicly Rejects Drastic Changes He ‘Didn’t Sign Up’ For

LIV Golf’s sky looks pretty clouded at the moment. With one of their biggest stars, Bryson DeChambeau, having some unresolved contract talks, his future in the league looks pretty uncertain. There is always a possibility of a switch since the PGA Tour has kept their door open. Now, as a brand new season of LIV Golf is about to get underway, DeChambeau has dropped some concerning updates about his future.

“It’s definitely changed away from what we had initially been told it was going to be. I’ve got a contract for this year, and we’ll go through it there and see what happens after that. Look, it’s 72 holes, it’s changed, but we’re still excited to play professionally and play for what we’re doing and go across the world. I think it’s going to be great for our [Crushers GC] team. Is it what we ultimately signed up for?” said DeChambeau, speaking with The Today’s Golfer.

According to previous announcements, LIV Golf will be expanding all of its regular-season tournaments to 72 holes instead of its traditional 54-hole format. This was supposedly done to help the LIV golfers acquire the OWGR points. Expressing his unhappiness, DeChambeau also pointed out that initially, the entire idea of the Saudi-backed tournament was to be different from the PGA Tour. But now, as the tournament is adapting to a more conventional and old-school approach, the golfers are having some second thoughts about continuing to the league.

Such a statement from DeChambeau will result in more pressure for the PIF-backed league. Earlier, two more stalwarts of the league, Brooks Koepka and Patrick Reed, had already parted ways with the league. First, it was Koepka, who decided to part ways with the league last year. Citing the need to be with his family, the 35-year-old abandoned his $100 million LIV contract with a year left.

Just weeks later, he was reinstated to the PGA Tour via Brian Rolapp’s introduction of the ‘Returning Member Program.’ Next, it was Patrick Reed who bid adieu to LIV Golf. Following his Hero Dubai Desert Classic triumph, Reed confessed that he did not have a contract with the league for the year.

Within a few days, he left Dustin Johnson and the 4Aces GC hanging midway to join the PGA Tour. Facing a one-year ban (as Reed did not qualify for the Returning Member Program), Reed will be ready to go from August 2026. Meanwhile, heightening the tensions further, DeChambeau has recently asked for quite a hefty contract extension.

Bryson DeChambeau’s $500 million demand adds pressure as LIV Golf faces losses

After the sudden decision taken by Koepka and Reed, Bryson DeChambeau has reportedly been seeking a $500 million contract extension to remain with LIV Golf beyond his current deal. Although the exact figure has not yet been revealed by either of the parties, reports have revealed how DeChambeau’s team is leveraging his increased popularity and the recent departure of the big names from the league.

In this situation, while the exact amount of his contract still remains unconfirmed, recent reports from Flushing It Golf reveal how DeChambeau has confirmed his participation for the current season. DeChambeau has promised to fulfil his responsibilities as the captain of Crushers GC until the conclusion of his current contract. However, future plans still remain unsettled.

Notably, such a demand from Bryson DeChambeau might emerge as a significant hurdle for the PIF-backed league. Beginning proceedings in 2022, the league saw early success, but they have recently reported how they have been dealing with challenges posed by steep losses.

For the three consecutive years starting from 2022 itself, LIV Golf has been dealing with major setbacks in terms of finance. In 2022, the reported number was $244 million. For 2023, it stood at $396 million, and at the end of 2024, it was $462 million.