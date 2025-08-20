LIV Golf in Fresh Trouble as YouTuber Alleges Unfair Treatment Over Patrick Reed Comment

The day does not seem to be in favor of LIV Golf. At all. Just some time ago, Bill Hobson, host of “Michigan Golf Live,” had his media creds yanked for LIV Golf’s Team Championship. Reason? Hobson dropped a podcast interview with Pat Perez, a former LIV golfer now doing broadcasting, asking him about LIV’s Saudi backing and the rocky reign of ex-CEO Greg Norman. These questions sit well with LIV Golf, nor did another “wanna be” golf analyst’s take on a golf pro.

The Scratch Golf chimed in on Hobson’s situation, sympathizing with him by sharing, “They took away my media pass as well KVV [Kevin Van Valkenburg], and I’m a wanna be YouTuber.” So what was behind this media pass pull? Former ESPN writer Valkenburg took a guess, replying with, “Very silly and amatuerish. If they aren’t ashamed of their funding, why get so upset when it’s discussed?”

But the host of The Scratch Golf said it wasn’t because of that, but, “I didn’t even say anything about the funding KVV 😭 I said PReed didn’t deserve to be on the Ryder cup team after winning LIV Dallas and that’s one of the things they didn’t like 🤷‍♂️😂.”

According to the crew member, he had his media pass revoked after being told for weeks that he would receive one. A representative informed him during a phone call that he wouldn’t be granted access to the media center because he had expressed critical views about Patrick Reed.

Fans are slamming LIV Golf over this latest move, and it’s got people thinking about Patrick Reed’s Ryder Cup chances, which aren’t looking great. Reed’s got a killer Ryder Cup history with a 7-3-2 individual record, but making it to Bethpage looks like a long shot. Even with six top-10 finishes in LIV Golf tournaments, Reed’s stuck at 42nd in the Ryder Cup standings with 2821.82 points.

Interestingly, despite LIV Golf cracking down like they did, Patrick Reed himself hasn’t been shy about expressing doubts over his own Ryder Cup chances. “It’s a hard one to answer,” Reed said of his Ryder Cup chances ahead of The Open. “The good thing is I feel like I’m in a good spot right now, as long as I go out and play well in the final major,” Reed added, following his first LIV win in Dallas. He eventually missed the cut. The Ryder Cup’s still a possibility, but for Patrick Reed, it’s a weighing game, and disappointments are part of the mix.

Patrick Reed weighs on his Ryder Cup chances amid LIV Golf’s move

Patrick Reed’s chances of making the Ryder Cup team are slim, but he’s holding onto hope. And it seems like he’s making his case to be on Team USA, even if it’s a long shot. With six top-10 finishes on the LIV Tour, including a win at LIV Dallas in June, Reed finished seventh in the season-long standings.

But to get to the Ryder Cup in September, he’d likely need a wild card pick from captain Keegan Bradley since points alone won’t cut it. Reed’s got history with the Ryder Cup, he’s “Captain America,” a nickname he earned in 2014 when he was a force to be reckoned with on Team USA. An American flag gifted by a wounded veteran at that Ryder Cup hasn’t left his bag since. “That shows what this country means to me,” Reed told FOX News.

Reed thinks he’s grown as a teammate on LIV Golf, playing with the likes of Dustin Johnson, Harold Varner, and Thomas Pieters on the 4Aces. “I feel like I’d be a huge asset for the team,” he said. Even if he doesn’t make the team, Reed’s stoked about maybe being a team captain someday. “Anything… with the United States… means so much to me,” he said.

Bottom line for Reed: the Ryder Cup’s a big legacy deal. “I think it’s a huge part of your legacy… part of my legacy as ‘Captain America,'” he said. Whether anyone believes in that or not, LIV Golf certainly does. What’s your thought on it?