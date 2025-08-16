LIV Golf Indianapolis 2025: Prize Money Breakdown & Winner’s Payout

The stage is set in Indiana as LIV Golf rolls into its final regular-season stop of 2025. The Club at Chatham Hills will host the 13th event, where the drama goes beyond just the hefty prize purse. With the individual title race hanging in the balance, every shot here could shape the season’s ultimate winner. Before the action unfolds, here’s a look at what’s on the line in Indianapolis.

The total prize purse for LIV Golf Indianapolis will be the same as the Chicago event at $20 million. For the top 4 players, the prize money touches seven figures. The winner will take home $4 million with the title trophy. The runner-up also receives a massive paycheck of $2.25 million. Meanwhile, the third player receives a lucrative bounty of $1.5 million. The last to get exactly a million dollars is the 4th on the leaderboards. Apart from the top players, each individual gets a handsome share of the prize pool. For a field of 54 players, even the last player receives a hefty check of $50,000.

However, this is just the beginning. Being the last stop before team championships kick off at Michigan, the individual standings here are final. At Indianapolis, the players get one last shot at climbing the LIV standings for the individual title of the season. That title alone is worth $18 million. However, only two players have a chance at winning the title. That is none other than Joaquin Niemann and Jon Rahm. The former has a significantly higher chance of securing the title at 58.7% before Indianapolis, with only a finish at third or worse making way for Rahm. The Spaniard, however, has to win the Indianapolis if he wants to defend his 2024 title. The opening round, however, made matters harder for Rahm, with Niemann’s chances surging above 75%.

Here’s a full breakdown of the prize payouts:

1 $4,000,000 2 $2,250,000 3 $1,500,000 4 $1,000,000 5 $800,000 6 $700,000 7 $600,000 8 $525,000 9 $442,500 10 $405,000 11 $380,000 12 $360,000 13 $340,000 14 $320,000 15 $300,000 16 $285,000 17 $270,000 18 $260,000 19 $250,000 20 $240,000 21 $230,000 22 $220,000 23 $210,000 24 $200,000 25 $195,000 26 $190,000 27 $185,000 28 $180,000 29 $175,000 30 $170,000 31 $165,000 32 $160,000 33 $155,000 34 $150,000 35 $148,000 36 $145,000 37 $143,000 38 $140,000 39 $138,000 40 $135,000 41 $133,000 42 $130,000 43 $128,000 44 $128,000 45 $125,000 46 $125,000 47 $123,000 48 $120,000 49 $60,000 50 $60,000 51 $60,000 52 $50,000 53 $50,000 54 $50,000

Aside from the individual payouts, the participating teams also get a chance at winning the team title. The winning team gets to take home a staggering $3 million, while the second team on the leaderboard receives $1.5 million. The last to get a team prize money is the third team, with their share at half a million dollars. The game format is LIV’s classic 54-hole with no cuts. This means all 54 players make it to the final round. The event also combines individual scores with a team format, with their scores contributing to the team’s book. This adds another level of intrigue and excitement to the game. With two more rounds to go, let’s see who’s where in the leaderboard.

Round 1 at LIV Golf Indianapolis

The opening round at Indianapolis delivered fireworks to kick off the LIV Golf regular-season finale. Sebastian Muñoz stole the show with a brilliant 59, rebounding from trouble at the fifth hole to lead at 12-under (-12).

Dustin Johnson followed close behind at 9-under (-9), while Cameron Smith, Patrick Reed, Thomas Pieters, and Joaquin Niemann all sit tied at 7-under (-7). The setup rewarded bold pin-seeking but punished mistakes, as Niemann’s double-bogey at 16 showed.

Still, Niemann’s 64 (-7) keeps him in the mix and, more importantly, ahead in the season-long individual title race with Jon Rahm chasing. The stage is set for a tense and thrilling weekend finish.

Regardless, the final stop at LIV’s regular season at the Indianapolis leg is set for more action. The final rounds will prove decisive, rewarding golfers who can adapt quickly and strike bold shots. With high stakes and an individual title on the line, fans are gearing up to see a thrilling finale.