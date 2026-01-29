LIV Golf Issues Calculated Message as Patrick Reed Walks Away

LIV Golf has been issuing a lot of cryptic messages lately. This one came after Patrick Reed left to reinstate his PGA Tour membership for the 2027 season.

“We were not able to come to terms with Patrick on a potential contract extension. We’re grateful for everything he contributed during his time on the 4Aces at LIV Golf and wish him the best. LIV has always been an advocate for player movement and recognizes that when golf settles into a new normal, players will not only have the right but also the opportunity to play golf when and where they want,” the statement read.

“As we look forward, our focus remains on building teams and a league that fans can believe in and players enjoy—those who compete at the highest level, play the game the right way, and understand the responsibility to grow the game around the world by engaging fans and celebrating partners. We’re building the world’s golf league, and every decision we make is guided by what’s best for the long-term future of the game, our players, and fans.”

Reed joined LIV in June 2022 for a reported $50 million. During this time, Reed earned over $42 million in prize money, yet contract talks stalled as the league shifted away from huge, long-term guarantees. However, the drama started to heat up on January 14, 2026, when the 4Aces released their roster.

The team announced that DJ had signed a multiyear deal to stay as the team leader. They also listed Patrick Reed as a returning core member alongside new signing Thomas Detry from Belgium. This announcement gave fans the false impression, as Patrick Reed quickly threw a wrench into those plans during a surprise interview at the Dubai Desert Classic, where he revealed that the two sides had not actually finalized any contract details or signed any paperwork.

And the spark for this departure started when the PGA Tour launched its brand-new Returning Member Program earlier. This elite path allowed major winners from 2022 onwards, like Brooks Koepka, Bryson DeChambeau, Cam Smith, and Jon Rahm, to rejoin the legacy circuit, leaving Patrick Reed out. This did not mean Reed would hide his interest in returning to the PGA Tour.

“Of course. I mean, if it’s up to me, I’d play everywhere. I’m already playing on three tours [LIV, the DP World Tour, and the Asian Tour], so why not add one more? I always enjoyed my time out there on the PGA Tour. Let’s be honest, it’s the best tour in the world. Look at what they’ve done in golf. You know, I could see myself playing there at some point again,” he said.

Then the turning point arrived on January 25, 2026, when Reed won the prestigious Hero Dubai Desert Classic. He delivered a masterful performance to beat Andy Sullivan by four strokes on a very difficult course. This victory earned him over 30 world ranking points and jumped him to number 29 in the world. Three days after his win, the former Masters champion officially announced his exit.

“After careful thought and consideration, my family and I have decided that I will no longer compete on the LIV Golf Tour,” Reed said. He added that he was excited to return to the PGA Tour as a past champion member. He also plans to continue playing as an honorary member on the DP World Tour. The star described himself as a “traditionalist at heart” who was born to play legacy golf.

The PGA Tour quickly confirmed that Patrick Reed had officially informed them of his desire to return. They noted that the nine-time winner is seeking reinstatement for 2027 as a past champion member. Because he resigned in 2022 before violating rules, he can return as a non-member this year, but cannot take entry in any tournament.

Now, LIV Golf is in talks with Bryson DeChambeau to finalize his contract as it runs through 2026. Having lost Koepka, Pat Perez, Kevin Na, and now Reed, the Saudi league would not want more dominoes to fall. The aim now is to build a stronger league that brings fandom to the course.

But the path home is rarely a straight line for a golfer looking to reclaim his former glory.

What is next for Patrick Reed?

Reeds will spend the first half of 2026 playing primarily on the DP World Tour. He currently sits at number two in the Race to Dubai standings after his massive win in Dubai. This high ranking is vital because the top ten players on that tour earn full PGA Tour cards. Reed plans to use this European bridge to secure a better status for his 2027 return.

Maintaining a high world ranking is the next big goal for the man known as “Captain America.” His current ranking of 29 ensures that he will play in every major championship this year. As a former winner, he already has a lifetime invitation to walk the fairways of Augusta National. He also intends to play in the U.S. Open and the Open Championship through his ranking.

Returning to the traditional tours comes with a very heavy price tag for the fiery American star. Reed has already agreed to pay over $1 million in fines to the DP World Tour himself. In the past, the Saudi-backed league paid these legal penalties for all of its signed players.

Fans can expect to see him back on American soil for the FedEx Cup Fall events later. Starting on August 25, he will be eligible to play as a non-member through sponsor exemptions.