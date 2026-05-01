LIV Golf Kept Everyone ‘in the Dark’ About Dire Financial Situation as Commentator Speaks Out

Rumors are part of golf, and broadcasters usually are the first to give their opinion. So when rumors about PIF cutting off LIV Golf funding started to flare, the league’s broadcasters, David Feherty and Arlo White, were among the first to come to defense. Their tone left little room for doubt, only for the speculations to come true. So now Feherty has given his defense, and this time, his tone was far less solid.

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In a message sent to National Club Golfer, the former DP World Tour pro and Ryder Cup player revealed that he was kept ”in the dark” about all the financial struggles. And he was not alone; staff and professionals were likely kept in the dark, too. Even a caddie told National Club Golfer that they didn’t hear anything about the PIF’s withdrawal.

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CEO Scott O’Neil circulated a statement to staff, saying the 2026 season will proceed as planned and at “full throttle.” However, he didn’t mention anything about the rift between PIF and LIV Golf.

When the rumors started flying around mid-April, right after the Masters 2026, David Feherty vehemently defended LIV Golf. Speculations were circulating before LIV Golf Mexico got underway. So, as the event started, Feherty outcalled all speculators and media outlets in an attempt to side with LIV Golf.

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“Wow. It has been amazing, Arlo, for sure. I have been in the professional game for 50 years now, and I don’t think I’ve ever had two or three days where there was more absolute nonsense spread out,” Feherty said. “There are still some writers and broadcasters who take pride in their work. But this generation has spawned a bunch of fast typists that consider themselves to be experts, and evidently, they’re not.”

According to him, all the news about LIV Golf’s financial situation was bogus. But things have turned south. While Scott O’Neil had already admitted it, PIF also issued an official statement announcing it. PIF governor Yasir Al-Rumayyan has also stepped down from his position as chairman of LIV’s board.

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Note that this is not an isolated event, either. After leaving NBC in 2022 to join LIV Golf, Feherty has been a consistent face on LIV broadcasts. And ever since then, he has always sided with the breakaway league. When the debate over the Players Championship getting fifth major status was at its peak, both David Feherty and Arlo White said that even LIV Golf Adelaide should be in line instead.

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While he has always supported LIV Golf, the league kept him in the dark. And it’s not just that. If the breakaway league shuts down, he will have to look for a new job.

David Feherty’s ‘no regret’ comment could have changed

Feherty has been famously blunt about his decision to switch from NBC to LIV Golf. While many professionals and other associated people were masking their decision by saying it was to grow the game of golf, the former DP World Tour pro was outspoken.

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“Grow the game? Bullsh*t. They paid me a lot of money,” he said.

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However, when asked if he regretted his decision, he said no. While money was the biggest factor, another influence on his decision was his friendship with Greg Norman, who was LIV Golf’s CEO at the time. He pointed out that he had no regret about joining LIV Golf.

But that could have changed right now. While LIV Golf’s future has largely remained uncertain, things are far from the edge now. With no funding from 2027, the league is on the verge of complete shutdown. As the situation has changed, Feherty might have to look for a new role soon.