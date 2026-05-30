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LIV Golf Korea 2026: Prize Money Breakdown and Winner’s Payout

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Roshni Dhawan

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May 30, 2026 | 6:45 PM EDT

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LIV Golf Korea 2026: Prize Money Breakdown and Winner’s Payout

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Roshni Dhawan

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May 30, 2026 | 6:45 PM EDT

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2026 LIV Golf Korea is only in its second edition, but it has already moved cities and grown in purse. The inaugural edition in 2025 was played at Jack Nicklaus Golf Club Korea in Icheon. This year, it is in Busan for the first time, with significantly more money on the table for both the individuals and the teams.

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South Korea is the eighth different country on the LIV Golf schedule, and an Asian country club becomes the 32nd different course to host the event. The total prize purse of $30M is split across a $20 million individual competition and a $10 million team competition.

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In fact, the 2026 edition is a bigger event, structurally, than last year’s inaugural Korea stop. In 2025, the event was a 54-hole competition, carrying a $25 million purse total, with $5 million reserved for the teams. This year, LIV has moved to 72 holes across the entire league.

This year, the individual winner takes home $4,000,000, which is LIV’s standard 20% payout. The second place earns $2,250,000. The third place will collect $1,500,000, and the prize purse keeps decreasing with the position. However, every player in the field who completes all four rounds is at least granted $50,000. Here’s a detailed breakdown of the prize money:

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PositionPrize Money
1$4,000,000
2$2,250,000
3$1,500,000
4$1,000,000
5$800,000
6$700,000
7$600,000
8$525,000
9$450,000
10$415,000
11$380,000
12$360,000
13$340,000
14$320,000
15$300,000
16$285,000
17$270,000
18$260,000
19$250,000
20$240,000
21$230,000
22$220,000
23$210,000
24$200,000
25$195,000
26$190,000
27$185,000
28$180,000
29$175,000
30$170,000
31$165,000
32$160,000
33$155,000
34$150,000
35$147,500
36$145,000
37$142,500
38$140,000
39$137,500
40$135,000
41$132,500
42$130,000
43$129,000
44$128,000
45$127,000
46$126,000
47$50,000
48$50,000
49$50,000
50$50,000
51$50,000
52$50,000
53$50,000
54$50,000
55$50,000
56$50,000
57$50,000

Beyond the prize money, the individual winner will pick up 24 official World Golf Ranking points. The top 10 finishers and ties will receive OWGR points. Individual and team points additionally count towards season-long bonuses and the Michigan Team Championship finale.

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In 2025, the winning team took home $3,000,000 from the $5 million team pool. In 2026, the first prize remains the same, but the total team pool has doubled to $10 million.

On the team side, the prize money goes to the franchises to fund operations and not directly to the players. However, players on the top three finishing teams receive separate personal bonus payments.

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Here’s a detailed breakdown:

PositionPrize Money
1$3,000,000
2$1,500,000
3$900,000
4$700,000
5$650,000
6$600,000
7$550,000
8$500,000
9$450,000
10$400,000
11$300,000
12$250,000
13$200,000

That said, there are more interesting things to know about the championship than what’s going on on the course.

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Interesting things to know about LIV Golf Korea and the course

The Asiad Country Club was not built for golf. In fact, it was constructed for the 2002 Asian Games and sat largely outside the global professional circuit until Rees Jones completed a full redesign in 2019. Korea was actually his first project in the country. After the renovation, Asiad became the first LPGA-certified course outside the United States and hosted the BMW Ladies Championship for three consecutive seasons.

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The layout used for LIV Golf Korea combines the Valley and Lake nines from the property’s three nine-hole courses. The Valley course is a narrow and tree-lined course, demanding precision off the tee, whereas the Lake course is more open and expected to yield lower scores.

Interestingly, the Korean golf club, LIV Golf’s Korea-based franchise, also arrives in Busan with something to prove on home soil. The team was formerly known as Ironheads GC, and they have rebranded this season with the White Tiger, called Baekho in Korean. The symbol represents Korean folklore, and the team had overhauled its roster to reflect its roots.

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Seoul-born captain Byeong-Hun An leads a lineup that now includes MinKyu Kim, a two-time Korea Open winner. This week, he competes as a full team member in front of the public.

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Roshni Dhawan

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Roshni Dhawan is a writer and researcher covering golf at EssentiallySports. With a background in brand strategy and research, she brings a process-driven approach to her coverage, prioritizing accuracy, structure, and depth in every story. Her work is rooted in making the sport accessible to a wide audience, from long-time followers to those newly engaging with the game. Her coverage focuses on narrative-driven features, player journeys, and the evolving dynamics shaping the sport. By going beyond surface-level reporting, Roshni highlights the human stories that define golf, placing developments within a broader context that resonates with readers while maintaining clarity and relevance. Before transitioning into sports media, she built experience across research and content roles, developing a strong foundation in data analysis, academic writing, and structured storytelling. This background informs her ability to approach golf with both analytical discipline and creative perspective, ensuring her reporting remains both insightful and engaging.

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Riya Singhal

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