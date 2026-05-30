LIV Golf Korea 2026: Prize Money Breakdown and Winner’s Payout

2026 LIV Golf Korea is only in its second edition, but it has already moved cities and grown in purse. The inaugural edition in 2025 was played at Jack Nicklaus Golf Club Korea in Icheon. This year, it is in Busan for the first time, with significantly more money on the table for both the individuals and the teams.

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South Korea is the eighth different country on the LIV Golf schedule, and an Asian country club becomes the 32nd different course to host the event. The total prize purse of $30M is split across a $20 million individual competition and a $10 million team competition.

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In fact, the 2026 edition is a bigger event, structurally, than last year’s inaugural Korea stop. In 2025, the event was a 54-hole competition, carrying a $25 million purse total, with $5 million reserved for the teams. This year, LIV has moved to 72 holes across the entire league.

This year, the individual winner takes home $4,000,000, which is LIV’s standard 20% payout. The second place earns $2,250,000. The third place will collect $1,500,000, and the prize purse keeps decreasing with the position. However, every player in the field who completes all four rounds is at least granted $50,000. Here’s a detailed breakdown of the prize money:

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Position Prize Money 1 $4,000,000 2 $2,250,000 3 $1,500,000 4 $1,000,000 5 $800,000 6 $700,000 7 $600,000 8 $525,000 9 $450,000 10 $415,000 11 $380,000 12 $360,000 13 $340,000 14 $320,000 15 $300,000 16 $285,000 17 $270,000 18 $260,000 19 $250,000 20 $240,000 21 $230,000 22 $220,000 23 $210,000 24 $200,000 25 $195,000 26 $190,000 27 $185,000 28 $180,000 29 $175,000 30 $170,000 31 $165,000 32 $160,000 33 $155,000 34 $150,000 35 $147,500 36 $145,000 37 $142,500 38 $140,000 39 $137,500 40 $135,000 41 $132,500 42 $130,000 43 $129,000 44 $128,000 45 $127,000 46 $126,000 47 $50,000 48 $50,000 49 $50,000 50 $50,000 51 $50,000 52 $50,000 53 $50,000 54 $50,000 55 $50,000 56 $50,000 57 $50,000

Beyond the prize money, the individual winner will pick up 24 official World Golf Ranking points. The top 10 finishers and ties will receive OWGR points. Individual and team points additionally count towards season-long bonuses and the Michigan Team Championship finale.

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In 2025, the winning team took home $3,000,000 from the $5 million team pool. In 2026, the first prize remains the same, but the total team pool has doubled to $10 million.

On the team side, the prize money goes to the franchises to fund operations and not directly to the players. However, players on the top three finishing teams receive separate personal bonus payments.

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Here’s a detailed breakdown:

Position Prize Money 1 $3,000,000 2 $1,500,000 3 $900,000 4 $700,000 5 $650,000 6 $600,000 7 $550,000 8 $500,000 9 $450,000 10 $400,000 11 $300,000 12 $250,000 13 $200,000

That said, there are more interesting things to know about the championship than what’s going on on the course.

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Interesting things to know about LIV Golf Korea and the course

The Asiad Country Club was not built for golf. In fact, it was constructed for the 2002 Asian Games and sat largely outside the global professional circuit until Rees Jones completed a full redesign in 2019. Korea was actually his first project in the country. After the renovation, Asiad became the first LPGA-certified course outside the United States and hosted the BMW Ladies Championship for three consecutive seasons.

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The layout used for LIV Golf Korea combines the Valley and Lake nines from the property’s three nine-hole courses. The Valley course is a narrow and tree-lined course, demanding precision off the tee, whereas the Lake course is more open and expected to yield lower scores.

Interestingly, the Korean golf club, LIV Golf’s Korea-based franchise, also arrives in Busan with something to prove on home soil. The team was formerly known as Ironheads GC, and they have rebranded this season with the White Tiger, called Baekho in Korean. The symbol represents Korean folklore, and the team had overhauled its roster to reflect its roots.

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Seoul-born captain Byeong-Hun An leads a lineup that now includes MinKyu Kim, a two-time Korea Open winner. This week, he competes as a full team member in front of the public.