LIV Golf Launches Ambitious ‘2.0’ Overhaul as Bankruptcy Threat Looms Large

When news of PIF cutting ties with LIV Golf broke, a major overhaul became inevitable. So now, a fresh wave of executive reshuffling and behind-the-scenes planning has sparked major questions about what comes next for the circuit.

Sports Business Journal’s Josh Carpenter reported that the media house saw an internal memo detailing changes to the executive board.

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“LIV Golf made a handful of executive moves this week, including one for its top player negotiator, who becomes an advisor to the CEO. This, as “LIV 2.0,” hits the market for new funds,” he wrote in an X post.

The biggest executive move is the appointment of Richard Marsh as an advisor to CEO Scott O’Neil. He has been a top player negotiator since the league’s inception.

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Ian Poulter and Lee Westwood’s Majesticks GC will also witness some major changes. Currently, the team has two co-general managers, Ollie Banks and James Dunkley. Of the two, Banks will become the senior authority on player recruitment and the championship product. Dunkley will now become the sole GM of Majesticks and the regional managing director of the U.K. region.

The last move is Chris Bentley becoming the global managing director. His task will be to manage all regional directors.

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This is not the first board management move since PIF released its official statement. Earlier, Yasir Al-Rumayyan, PIF Governor and LIV Golf co-founder, stepped down as chairman on April 29, 2026.

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Not long after, Gene Davis became the chairman of the Independent Directors Committee, while Jon Zinman became a board member. Davis previously worked as the Chairman & CEO of PIRINATE Consulting Group, while Zinman was the Founder & Managing Member of JZ Advisors LLC. They took on four UK holding companies, including LIV Golf LTD, LIV Golf Events LTD, LIV Golf ISE LTD, and Wedge IP Management Co, Limited.

At the same time, Ross Hallett, Jake Jones, and Louise Savage, who were directors previously, were demoted to take on administrative roles.

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The LIV Golf 2.0 initiative aims to secure funding to sustain the rebel league beyond 2026. It hired Ducera Partners, a firm that is helping the league create a business plan. According to reports, the plan is to reduce the number of events to 10 and seek $250 million to $350 million in investment.

For a league rumored to be laying the groundwork to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, its actions suggest the opposite.

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Despite these challenges, elite professionals show their trust in the league’s management.

LIV golfers show their support for the breakaway league

Many elite LIV golfers, including Bryson DeChambeau, Jon Rahm, Dustin Johnson, and others, have consistently shown public support.

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“One door closes, another opens. I think we all have optimism that there is a business plan that makes sense for team golf,” Bryson DeChambeau told the media at LIV Golf South Korea.

He had also revealed that he would do everything in his power to keep the league from shutting down.

Besides him, Dustin Johnson recently showed his unwavering support. When asked at LIV Golf Korea about how he views the bankruptcy rumors, he said, “Long LIV Golf.”

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He has shown the same support for the rebel league since he joined.

These professionals are so supportive that they are reportedly injecting their own money to help LIV Golf. The Sun reported that some professionals, including Bryson DeChambeau, Ian Poulter, and Lee Westwood, could be raising £150 million ($201m) to help keep the league alive.

The growing support from LIV golfers adds another layer to the league’s aggressive “LIV 2.0” overhaul. The league appears determined to fight through its financial uncertainty rather than prepare for an exit.