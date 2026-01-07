LIV Golf Launches Strict New Rules for Pros as Jon Rahm Makes His Feelings Clear

Since LIV Golf reapplied for OWGR-eligible tour status in June 2025, the league has undergone several changes. But Jon Rahm has confirmed that there’s more to come. As the league continues to wait for a decision over the Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) points, it is constantly trying to align with OWGR eligibility requirements. Speaking on the SubPar podcast with Colt Knost and Drew Stoltz, Rahm said that adjustments are already in motion.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“I mean, if it were to happen, because I can’t guarantee anything. At this point, I think it’s going to happen, but it would be nice to have them sooner than later obviously. Before the majors start so it gives the chance for some people to earn world ranking points,” Jon Rahm mentioned on the SubPar podcast, as reported by Flushing It Golf through an X post.

“It’s my understanding all of that was a part of it. Pathways into the league, so you have people going through The International Series and people going through the Promotions, which is qualifying sort of like Q School. And then more people getting relegated. So I think we’re going up to 57 players and I think 10 or 11 are getting relegated. So 20% basically or just under.”

ADVERTISEMENT

One of the biggest criticisms the Saudi-backed league faced was a closed roster. It was also highlighted in the statement released by the OWGR after rejecting LIV’s initial application in 2023.

After learning from past mistakes, LIV’s new CEO, Scott O’Neil, has added more spots for merit-based winners. Instead of one, two leaders of the Asia’s Order of Merit will get a contract with LIV. Additionally, there are three wild-card spots open for the top three finishers in the LIV Promotions Event 2026.

ADVERTISEMENT

This hints that LIV is reshaping its competitive model to satisfy ranking requirements. A major part of that shift centers on how golfers enter and exit the league. Henrik Stenson, Andy Ogletree, Mito Pereira, Yubin Jang, Anthony Kim, and Frederik Kjettrup were the six LIV golfers relegated in 2025. This season, the number will move from six to 10 or 11, as Jon Rahm confirmed.

LIV Golf already underwent many other changes, including a switch from its standard 54-hole format to a more traditional 72-hole format. While appreciated by many LIV golfers, the move drew criticism from some pros, including Rory McIlroy. McIlroy said that the move is peculiar and that LIV is aligning with the model it once criticized.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

But unlike the Northern Irishman, Jon Rahm said that these changes make a lot of sense to get the OWGR points.

“So, I think that’s a lot of the requirements for it to make sense,” the LIV golfer said.

The Spaniard is confident that LIV Golf can get the eligibility status. And if it is to happen, he wants the league to get the eligibility status before the Masters. The 11x PGA Tour winner says this would give some professionals on the LIV roster a chance to earn world ranking points before the first major of the year.

ADVERTISEMENT

But even if LIV gets OWGR status, Smylie Kaufman says Jon Rahm is still in a tough spot in LIV.

Smylie Kaufman’s warning for Jon Rahm after Brooks Koepka’s exit

Brooks Koepka is leaving LIV Golf. Although his contract runs through 2026, he is sitting outside and won’t participate. Both Scott O’Neil and Koepka said that the golfer wants to spend more time with his family. Retired PGA Tour pro Smylie Kaufman says that this further dilutes the strength of the LIV Golf field.

ADVERTISEMENT

“He is in the worst spot you could possibly be because he signed later,” Smylie Kaufman said on The Smylie Show.

The retired pro says that Rahm joined the league later, which means his contract runs till later. And with Koepka gone, there are only a few elite golfers remaining in the LIV field. His performance has already taken a hit, and even if LIV gets OWGR status, the points rewarded could be much less because of the weak field.

Analysts argue that without more top players, LIV’s efforts to improve field quality may perish. Thus, securing official world ranking points will face headwinds. The league’s push to evolve its format and attract stronger talent is now more pressing as star departures continue to impact perception and competition.

ADVERTISEMENT

Whether LIV Golf gets the eligibility status or not is only for time to confirm. If approved, OWGR points could stabilize Jon Rahm’s OWGR ranking. If not, the coming season may prove unforgiving.