LIV Golf Leaves DP World Tour Behind as Unexpected Audience Growth Comes to Light

Golf Tips Handbook: Your Free Guide Awaits Unlock our Exclusive Golf Tips Handbook- a curated collection of the smartest, most practical lessons we’ve published this year. Download now

When LIV Golf launched in 2022, critics dismissed it as a vanity project that would struggle to fill seats. But Adelaide in 2025 told a different story. Rory McIlroy won a major title this year, but Bryson DeChambeau and LIV golfers are the ones who are breaking records. The recent proof? Well, let’s see.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

A tweet from Pro Golf Critic highlighted that the 2025 Australian Open drew 112,698 fans through the gates during tournament week. For context, LIV Golf Adelaide’s 2025 attendance sat at 102,000. But wait, there’s more.

Per the tweet, LIV Golf Adelaide had more fans per day as compared to the Australian Open. To top that, the Australian Open has existed for over a century, while the LIV Golf is still finding its footing as a league. Even the 2019 Presidents Cup enjoyed massive attendance, but the official numbers are not available.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Australian Open featured well-known players, including Rory McIlroy—who played his first Australian Open since 2015 and attracted large crowds—and home favorite Cameron Smith. Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen from Denmark won the tournament, beating Smith by one shot. Smith lost his title contention after three-putting on the 18th hole.

Meanwhile, McIlroy had a tough week and finished tied for 14th at seven under, after an eventful tournament that included a memorable banana peel incident on Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, circling back to the topic at hand: for the third year in a row, LIV Golf Adelaide received recognition as one of the top golf events in the world. Local officials celebrated the success. South Australia Premier Peter Malinauskas called it “the world’s best golf event, hosted in one of the world’s great cities,” and highlighted the government’s investment in it.

LIV Golf Executive Vice President Ross Hallett talked about the league’s aim to change professional golf events by focusing on excellent performances and putting fans first. He pointed out that the new 72-hole tournaments give fans more chances to enjoy the competition and LIV’s unique hospitality. LIV also received recognition for its efforts in environmental leadership, showing its commitment to setting new standards for live sporting events.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

As per the reports of September this year, the LIV Golf’s 17 FOX Sports windows had an average of about 338,000 viewers per show. This happens to be a big improvement over its CW days. And back in March, the Miami event’s final round had LIV’s finest exposure, drawing 484,000 people on FOX. This was the league’s highest single-event audience on a major network so far.

While that’s that, the DP World Tour has taken steps to regain the viewership.

ADVERTISEMENT

Back 9 & play-offs fuel big growth in viewers and attendance

These gains have not gone unnoticed in traditional golf. The DP World Tour concluded the 2025 season with evidence that legacy tours can still compete for fan attention.

In the final 11 events of the season—the “Back 9” and Play-Offs—attendance increased by 2 per cent compared to 2024, and up by 7 per cent versus 2023, attracting over 500,000 fans. More significantly, broadcast viewership surged, with the Golf Channel’s U.S. audience growing by 35% year-over-year, while Sky Sports’ UK broadcasts rose by 16%. The season finale achieved both a higher average and peak viewership compared to 2024.

Digital engagement experienced even more remarkable growth. Social media views jumped by 34%, impressions climbed by 47%, and total engagement increased by 54%. Additionally, the Tour’s website traffic rose by 10%.

ADVERTISEMENT

These numbers position 2025 as a pivotal year in the evolving landscape of professional golf. LIV Golf has shown that it can generate significant fan interest and attract credible television audiences.

Meanwhile, the DP World Tour has demonstrated that established circuits can continue to grow their fanbase across multiple platforms. The competition for golf’s audience is no longer just a theory—it’s measurable, and both sides have proven they can succeed in winning it.