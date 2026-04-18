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LIV Golf Mexico 2026: Prize Money Breakdown & Winner’s Payout

Abhijit Raj

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Apr 18, 2026 | 1:00 PM EDT

HomeGolf

LIV Golf Mexico 2026: Prize Money Breakdown & Winner’s Payout

Abhijit Raj

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Apr 18, 2026 | 1:00 PM EDT

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The $30 million up for grabs at Club de Golf Chapultepec is more than just a figure. It shows, week after week, that LIV Golf rewards its players. For 2026, the league changed its financial model to stand out even more from traditional stroke-play events. The team prize pool has doubled from $5 million to $10 million per event, so every team leaves Mexico City with a payout. The individual winner earns $4 million, while even the last-place finisher gets $50,000.

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There are 57 players on 13 teams, and they will play 72 holes. There is no cut, so everyone who starts on Thursday will play all four rounds and earn a share of the $20 million individual pool. The full individual payout for each finishing position is as follows:

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1st$4,000,000
2nd$2,250,000
3rd$1,500,000
4th$1,000,000
5th$800,000
6th$700,000
7th$600,000
8th$525,000
9th$450,000
10th$415,000
11th$380,000
12th$360,000
13th$340,000
14th$320,000
15th$300,000
16th$285,000
17th$270,000
18th$260,000
19th$250,000
20th$240,000
21st$230,000
22nd$220,000
23rd$210,000
24th$200,000
25th$195,000
26th$190,000
27th$185,000
28th$180,000
29th$175,000
30th$170,000
31st$165,000
32nd$160,000
33rd$155,000
34th$150,000
35th$147,500
36th$145,000
37th$142,500
38th$140,000
39th$137,500
40th$135,000
41st$132,500
42nd$130,000
43rd$129,000
44th$128,000
45th$127,000
46th$126,000
47th–57th$50,000

The $10 million team pool is split among all 13 teams based on their finish. This prize money goes to the team franchises to support their operations, not directly to the players. The top three teams also split a separate $2.3 million bonus pool. The best individual performer from the winning team gets $1 million, while the top performers from the second and third-place teams receive $800,000 and $500,000.

1st$3,000,000
2nd$1,500,000
3rd$900,000
4th$700,000
5th$650,000
6th$600,000
7th$550,000
8th$500,000
9th$450,000
10th$400,000
11th$300,000
12th$250,000
13th$200,000

With the prize structure in place, here is where the leaderboard stands heading into Round 2.

LIV Golf Mexico City 2026: How to watch

Victor Perez from Cleeks GC leads after Round 1 with a 9-under 62, his best score yet, making 11 birdies and topping the leaderboard for the first time in over 20 LIV events. Jon Rahm of Legion XIII is three shots behind at 6-under, continuing his strong season with one win, three runner-up finishes, and a fifth place in his first five starts.

Defending champion Joaquin Niemann from Torque GC is at 2-under and tied for 15th after making a hole-in-one on his first shot at the par-3 fourth. Bryson DeChambeau, who won the last two LIV events in playoffs, started at even par and is tied for 29th as he looks to bounce back after missing the cut at last week’s Masters.

FOX Sports will broadcast all four rounds in the United States. Round 2 airs on FOX this Friday, April 17, from 2:00 to 5:00 PM ET. Round 3 is on FOX on Saturday, April 18, from 1:30 to 4:00 PM ET, then continues on FS1. Round 4 will be on FS1 Sunday, April 19, starting at 2:00 PM ET. International viewers can watch the event on DAZN, the LIV Golf App, YouTube TV, and Fubo.

Rounds 3 and 4 will take place at Club de Golf Chapultepec, and final payouts will be announced after the tournament ends on Sunday, April 19.

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Abhijit Raj

1,271 Articles

Abhijit Raj is a seasoned Golf writer at EssentiallySports known for blending traditional reporting with a modern, digital-first approach to engage today’s audience. A published fiction author and creative technologist, Abhijit brings over 17 years of analytical thinking and storytelling expertise to his work, crafting compelling narratives that resonate across cultures and technologies. He contributes regularly to the flagship Essentially Golf newsletter, offering weekly insights into the evolving landscape of professional golf. In addition to his sports journalism, Abhijit is a multidisciplinary creative with achievements in AI music composition, visual storytelling using AI tools, and poetry. His work spans multiple languages and reflects a deep interest in the intersection of technology, culture, and human experience. Abhijit’s unique voice and editorial precision make him a distinctive presence in golf media, where he continues to sharpen his craft through the EssentiallySports Journalistic Excellence Program.

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Riya Singhal

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