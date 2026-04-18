LIV Golf Mexico 2026: Prize Money Breakdown & Winner’s Payout

The $30 million up for grabs at Club de Golf Chapultepec is more than just a figure. It shows, week after week, that LIV Golf rewards its players. For 2026, the league changed its financial model to stand out even more from traditional stroke-play events. The team prize pool has doubled from $5 million to $10 million per event, so every team leaves Mexico City with a payout. The individual winner earns $4 million, while even the last-place finisher gets $50,000.

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There are 57 players on 13 teams, and they will play 72 holes. There is no cut, so everyone who starts on Thursday will play all four rounds and earn a share of the $20 million individual pool. The full individual payout for each finishing position is as follows:

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1st $4,000,000 2nd $2,250,000 3rd $1,500,000 4th $1,000,000 5th $800,000 6th $700,000 7th $600,000 8th $525,000 9th $450,000 10th $415,000 11th $380,000 12th $360,000 13th $340,000 14th $320,000 15th $300,000 16th $285,000 17th $270,000 18th $260,000 19th $250,000 20th $240,000 21st $230,000 22nd $220,000 23rd $210,000 24th $200,000 25th $195,000 26th $190,000 27th $185,000 28th $180,000 29th $175,000 30th $170,000 31st $165,000 32nd $160,000 33rd $155,000 34th $150,000 35th $147,500 36th $145,000 37th $142,500 38th $140,000 39th $137,500 40th $135,000 41st $132,500 42nd $130,000 43rd $129,000 44th $128,000 45th $127,000 46th $126,000 47th–57th $50,000

The $10 million team pool is split among all 13 teams based on their finish. This prize money goes to the team franchises to support their operations, not directly to the players. The top three teams also split a separate $2.3 million bonus pool. The best individual performer from the winning team gets $1 million, while the top performers from the second and third-place teams receive $800,000 and $500,000.

1st $3,000,000 2nd $1,500,000 3rd $900,000 4th $700,000 5th $650,000 6th $600,000 7th $550,000 8th $500,000 9th $450,000 10th $400,000 11th $300,000 12th $250,000 13th $200,000

With the prize structure in place, here is where the leaderboard stands heading into Round 2.

LIV Golf Mexico City 2026: How to watch

Victor Perez from Cleeks GC leads after Round 1 with a 9-under 62, his best score yet, making 11 birdies and topping the leaderboard for the first time in over 20 LIV events. Jon Rahm of Legion XIII is three shots behind at 6-under, continuing his strong season with one win, three runner-up finishes, and a fifth place in his first five starts.

Defending champion Joaquin Niemann from Torque GC is at 2-under and tied for 15th after making a hole-in-one on his first shot at the par-3 fourth. Bryson DeChambeau, who won the last two LIV events in playoffs, started at even par and is tied for 29th as he looks to bounce back after missing the cut at last week’s Masters.

FOX Sports will broadcast all four rounds in the United States. Round 2 airs on FOX this Friday, April 17, from 2:00 to 5:00 PM ET. Round 3 is on FOX on Saturday, April 18, from 1:30 to 4:00 PM ET, then continues on FS1. Round 4 will be on FS1 Sunday, April 19, starting at 2:00 PM ET. International viewers can watch the event on DAZN, the LIV Golf App, YouTube TV, and Fubo.

Rounds 3 and 4 will take place at Club de Golf Chapultepec, and final payouts will be announced after the tournament ends on Sunday, April 19.