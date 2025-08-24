LIV Golf Michigan Team Championship 2025: Prize Money Breakdown & Winner’s Payout

We’re racing toward Sunday and the climax of LIV Golf’s ultimate battle: the Team Championship! This thrilling finale is a high-stakes, winner-takes-all showdown packed with match-play excitement and survive-and-advance drama. The action kicks off even before the weekend, with a play-in match between the lowest-ranked regular-season teams – and it’s all taking place for a seriously lucrative payday.

How much? Well, a whopping $50 million purse. The winning team’s share is $14 million, which breaks away from the usual 20 percent payout based on LIV Golf’s standard prize money distribution. This event’s payout structure is a bit different from other LIV Golf gigs. 60 percent of the prize money goes straight to each team franchise, and the remaining 40 percent gets divvied up evenly among the four players on each team.

But how does this event even work?

This LIV Golf Michigan team championship is a knockout-style event where 13 teams of four players clash. It all starts with a play-in match leading into three rounds of high-stakes tournament action. On Friday, 12 teams duke it out in the first round. Winners move on to Saturday’s second round, where the field narrows down to the final three teams gunning for the big win. Then on Sunday, it’s total stroke play in the final round to crown the champion.

The stakes, undoubtedly, are high. And every dollar is earned here. And now that you know how it works, here’s the complete breakdown of the purse:

1 $14,000,000 $8,400,000 $1,400,000 2 $8,000,000 $4,800,000 $800,000 3 $6,000,000 $3,600,000 $600,000 4 $4,000,000 $2,400,000 $400,000 5 $3,250,000 $1,950,000 $325,000 6 $3,000,000 $1,800,000 $300,000 7 $2,750,000 $1,650,000 $275,000 8 $2,500,000 $1,500,000 $250,000 9 $2,000,000 $1,200,000 $200,000 10 $1,650,000 $990,000 $165,000 11 $1,300,000 $780,000 $130,000 12 $950,000 $570,000 $95,000 13 $600,000 $360,000 $60,000

Sure, LIV Golf doesn’t offer Official World Golf Rankings despite its huge purse, but the league definitely showcases plenty of strong performances from its players. A couple of standout semi-final performances prove the point.

The competition at LIV Golf Michigan is as stiff as it can get

Legion XIII, Crushers, and Stinger GC charged into the LIV Golf Team Championship finals with 2-1 victories at The Cardinal in Plymouth, Mich. Jon Rahm outdueled Phil Mickelson 2&1 for top-seed Legion XIII. “From 11 on, I played fairly consistent… nice to make that putt on 17,” Rahm said following the Saturday round in Michigan.

On the other hand, Bryson DeChambeau clinched the Crushers’ spot with a birdie on the last hole to edge Talor Gooch 1 up. “I played well today,” DeChambeau said, but he had plenty of praise for Gooch as well. Talking about his performance, DeChambeau said, “Hat’s off to Gooch for his play. It’s tough to play against him. He’s a great wedger, a great putter. I was scared all day for sure.”

Stinger GC, the No. 7 seed, upset Torque GC behind Dean Burmester’s 2 up win over five-time 2025 LIV Golf champion Joaquín Niemann. Sunday’s final shifts to stroke play with all four team players counting. “I think these teams up here are incredible teams, incredible golfers, and it’s going to be a tough test (Sunday) because it’s scoring conditions out there for sure. It’s about who makes the most putts and who wedges it close,” DeChambeau said.

Nonetheless, and despite some major upset, 12 players from the finalists tee off Sunday for the team title showdown. Now it remains to be seen who will clinch the biggest purse of them all.