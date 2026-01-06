brand-logo
LIV Golf Nears Two Major Signings as Akshay Bhatia Slips Away

ByAbhijit Raj

Jan 6, 2026 | 6:41 PM EST

LIV Golf Nears Two Major Signings as Akshay Bhatia Slips Away

ByAbhijit Raj

Jan 6, 2026 | 6:41 PM EST

Three years ago, LIV Golf lured Brooks Koepka with a reported $100 million guarantee. This week, the league is signing a Belgian and an Australian — and reportedly abandoning lavish signing-on fees altogether.

According to Australian Golf Digest, Thomas Detry and Elvis Smylie are both set to join LIV Golf ahead of the 2026 season. Detry, the world No. 57 who won the 2025 WM Phoenix Open, would be the highest-profile newcomer of the winter so far. The signings come just days after Akshay Bhatia rejected a lucrative LIV offer, choosing to remain on the PGA Tour. While the American rising star stayed home, LIV pivoted internationally.

Detry is expected to join 4Aces alongside fellow Belgian Thomas Pieters. Smylie, the 2024 BMW Australian PGA Champion, appears destined for Ripper GC — reuniting with mentor Cameron Smith.

LIV’s recruitment playbook has changed. The question is whether depth can replace star power.

