LIV Golf News: Top Pros Stopped from Playing at Alfred Dunhill Championship 2025 Over Poor Conditions

The 2025 Alfred Dunhill Championship will not finish on schedule — severe weather has forced a Monday conclusion, leaving LIV-affiliated players in limbo.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Thunderstorms and lightning prompted officials to suspend Round 3 at Royal Johannesburg Club on Saturday, December 13. The tournament, co-sanctioned by the DP World Tour and Sunshine Tour, now targets a Monday, December 15 finish.

Several LIV Golf players competing via sponsor invitations find themselves waiting. Branden Grace sits at T3 (-12), while Louis Oosthuizen holds T10 (-9). Dean Burmester and Shaun Norris are tied at T17 (-8).

ADVERTISEMENT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alfred Dunhill Championship (@dunhilllinks) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

Three Stinger GC teammates — Oosthuizen, Grace, and Burmester — face this disruption together on home soil.