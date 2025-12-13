brand-logo
LIV Golf News: Top Pros Stopped from Playing at Alfred Dunhill Championship 2025 Over Poor Conditions

ByAbhijit Raj

Dec 13, 2025 | 1:03 AM EST

Link Copied!
The 2025 Alfred Dunhill Championship will not finish on schedule — severe weather has forced a Monday conclusion, leaving LIV-affiliated players in limbo.

Thunderstorms and lightning prompted officials to suspend Round 3 at Royal Johannesburg Club on Saturday, December 13. The tournament, co-sanctioned by the DP World Tour and Sunshine Tour, now targets a Monday, December 15 finish.

Several LIV Golf players competing via sponsor invitations find themselves waiting. Branden Grace sits at T3 (-12), while Louis Oosthuizen holds T10 (-9). Dean Burmester and Shaun Norris are tied at T17 (-8).

Three Stinger GC teammates — Oosthuizen, Grace, and Burmester — face this disruption together on home soil.

