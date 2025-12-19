LIV Golf & PGA Tour Pros Finally Agree on Something as Rory McIlroy Makes History at BBC SPOTY

A few hours ago, Rory McIlroy finally claimed one of the few accolades that had eluded him: the BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2025. The Northern Irishman had been nominated for the award a few times in the past, but always missed out, making this win feel like a long-awaited homecoming. And his triumph sparked celebrations across the golfing world, with applause coming from both LIV Golf and PGA Tour stars.

When the BBC posted the achievement on their Instagram, LIV star Tyrrell Hatton was one of the first few to congratulate McIlroy, commenting with a simple “👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻.” European Team captain for the 2025 Ryder Cup, Luke Donald, also commented, “Hard to explain how good this guy is and an incredible leader.”

The win also drew appreciation from Justin Rose, who went a step further and reposted McIlroy’s win on his Instagram story, “Congratulations @rorymcilroy what a year…”

Amid the praises online, an emotional moment also stood out when McIlroy was receiving the award. Tommy Fleetwood, representing the European Ryder Cup team at the awards, was the first person McIlroy hugged after the announcement, a gesture that captured both personal friendship and professional admiration.

“2025 has been the year I made my dreams come true. From Augusta to the Ryder Cup and everything in between. It’s the year dreams are made of,” McIlroy reflected when he was overcome with emotion as he accepted the award. He congratulated all the other finalists and nominees, stating he knows “how much hard work and dedication it takes,” and it is merely a pleasure just to be among them. “I feel truly honored to just be a part of it,” McIlroy expressed in his acceptance speech.

He even turned a heartfelt moment toward his family, as he expressed gratitude to those closest to him. “But my family… My mum and dad sacrificed so much for me. You know, I obviously wouldn’t be here without them…” McIlroy said, acknowledging the sacrifices that his parents made.

For McIlroy, this SPOTY honor adds to a year that already included a Masters glory, Ryder Cup triumph, and a long list of personal milestones. And the win was historic in multiple ways. He became only the third golfer in the 71-year history of the prize to claim the award, and the first since Nick Faldo in 1989.

And the most significant part of this win was that Rory McIlroy was determined the winner via public vote among a formidable six-person shortlist. And a lot of credit has to go to the several media personalities rallying behind him. His achievement resonated across the golfing world, and it was a rare moment where the sport came together to celebrate excellence, underscoring just how impactful McIlroy’s 2025 had been, not just in trophies but in uniting players and fans.

But this wasn’t McIlroy’s first brush with the award, as he had been nominated twice before but never won it.

Rory McIlroy’s Near-Misses with SPOTY in the Past

McIlroy’s path to the SPOTY glory has been marked by near misses. In 2014, after winning both the PGA Championship and the Open Championship and earning glowing praise from Jack Nicklaus, who said, “Rory has an opportunity to win 15 or 20 majors or whatever he wants to do if he wants to keep playing,” he was widely pitched to claim the award.

Yet British sports fans chose otherwise, giving the honor to F1 racer Lewis Hamilton. Even Hamilton acknowledged McIlroy’s brilliance, telling him, “I really wasn’t expecting it, because, dude, you had such an incredible year.” In fact, when Rory McIlroy missed out on the recognition, some of his peers, like Ian Poulter, called it “ridiculous.” Even Luke Donald wasn’t happy and stated that a “lot of angry people” were on his timeline.

Then in 2023, McIlroy faced a similar disappointment. Despite a stellar season that included two wins, three top-7 finishes in the majors, and a 4-1 record in Europe’s Ryder Cup victory, he was snubbed. But he skipped the ceremony and declined to comment. Reflecting later, he shrugged off the snub, saying, “Whenever I saw the results, I forgot I was nominated… So that’s how much I think about it. It’s a popularity contest. It’s not what it once was.”

Those near-misses only made his 2025 victory feel that much sweeter, finally earning him the recognition fans and peers had long felt he deserved.