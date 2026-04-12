LIV Golf Pro Brands Rory McIlroy a ‘Drama Queen’ Amid Fresh Erica Stoll News

Even as Rory McIlroy co-leads the 2026 Masters alongside Cameron Young, conversations about him have taken a sharp turn as fresh chatter about his past marital struggles resurfaces. His relationship with Erica Stoll has recently drawn renewed attention. And whispers from LIV golfer Lee Westwood have now hinted at why things might have been difficult in the first place.

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“[expletive] drama queen,” Westwood called him, as shared in Alan Shipnuck’s book ‘Rory: The Heartache and Triumph of Golf’s Most Human Superstar.’

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Rory McIlroy and Lee Westwood share a professional rivalry rooted in the early 2010s, beginning when the two were competing for the World No. 1 status in 2011-2012. They faced off in high-stakes events, including the WGC-Accenture Match Play semifinals. The Northern Irishman beat Westwood in the semifinals before losing the final. The English professional even edged the 2025 Masters champion in the 2009 Race to Dubai.

Yet, while there was an on-course rivalry, things weren’t that bad between the two until LIV Golf came into the picture.

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Many of McIlroy’s Ryder Cup teammates had switched to LIV Golf, like Sergio García, Graeme McDowell, Lee Westwood, and Ian Poulter. According to McIlroy, this move tainted their relationship. Ahead of the 2023 Ryder Cup, the Northern Irishman further said that those who defected would realize that they miss the biennial event and their team more than they miss them.

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“I think it is the first time in my life that I have felt betrayal, in a way. It’s an unfamiliar feeling to me. You build bonds with these people through Ryder Cups and other things. Them knowing that what they are about to do is going to jeopardize them from being a part of that ever again? There was a great opportunity for GMac to maybe be the captain at Adare in 2027. Most of Sergio’s legacy is Ryder Cup-based, same with Poulter, Westwood,” McIlroy told The Guardian in 2022.

Now, Lee Westwood’s remarks about “drama queen” further show how damaged their relationship is.

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However, this is not the only thing that Alan Shipnuck’s book covers. In fact, according to Shipnuck, most of the questions he encountered when researching for his book were about Rory McIlroy and Erica Stoll’s married life. Shipnuck even called her “neo-Elin” in reference to Tiger Woods’ first wife, Elin Nordegren.

Imago 260410 Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland during the second round of the 2026 Masters Golf Tournament on April 10, 2026 in Augusta. Photo: Petter Arvidson / BILDBYRAN / kod PA / PA1194 golf masters bbeng the masters augusta jubel *** 260410 Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland during the second round of the 2026 Masters Golf Tournament on April 10, 2026 in Augusta Photo Petter Arvidson BILDBYRAN kod PA PA1194 golf masters bbeng the masters augusta jubel PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxSWExNORxFINxDEN Copyright: PETTERxARVIDSON BB260410PA212

Woods admitted to cheating on Nordegren multiple times, making her avoid the media and golf life. Shipnuck wrote that Erica Stoll also did the same at the time of their divorce. Irish golfer Paul McGinley also took a shot at Rory in the book, saying, “It can’t be easy being Rory’s wife”.

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McIlroy met Stoll during the 2012 Ryder Cup, when she was working for the PGA of America. According to the other workers, the 5x major champion was trying his best to impress Stoll while being engaged to Caroline Wozniacki. Later on, he called off the engagement and started dating Stoll.

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Then, in 2024, romance rumors between Rory McIlroy and CBS reporter Amanda Balionis started flying in May 2024. The rumors started flying after she interviewed him for his Wells Fargo Championship win on Mother’s Day 2024. Many felt that the two were flirting. What fanned the rumors was that Balionis had recently dropped her married name and wedding ring after her own divorce from football coach Bryn Renner.

Soon after the incident, the PGA Tour pro filed for divorce from Erica Stoll. He cited it was an “irretrievably broken” marriage after seven years and one daughter, Poppy. However, he withdrew it weeks later and called it a “wake-up call” to prioritize family over golf pressures.

Things have been better between the two since then.

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Rory McIlroy and Erica Stoll’s relationship now

Since the divorce stunt in 2024, Erica Stoll and Rory McIlroy have seemingly reconciled. Now, Stoll is seen actively supporting the 5-time major champion at majors like the Masters. They both prioritize family now amid McIlroy’s career peak. She was also there to support him in New York during the 2025 Ryder Cup.

Reports indicate that the two began discussing co-parenting during the divorce proceedings. However, the golfer realized that, between the DP World Tour and the PGA Tour, he wouldn’t get to see his daughter as often. McIlroy hence withdrew the divorce and chose to give their relationship another chance.

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Stoll attended the 2026 Masters, flashing her $650,000 engagement ring – which she had removed during the split. She was cheering McIlroy’s title defense and record 36-hole lead. The family relocated from Florida to a UK mansion in late 2025 at Stoll’s wish.

Now, while McIlroy seems to have stabilized his relationship with Stoll, the ‘drama queen’ label has brought several parts of his personal life into the limelight again. The timing of the book also comes at a time when the golfer is chasing history. It remains to be seen whether McIlroy can shut down the external noise and make strides at the 2026 Masters.