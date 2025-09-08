LIV Golf Pro Breaks Silence as US Team Delivers Embarrassing Blow to His Son’s Walker Cup Squad

The Walker Cup returned to Cypress Point, and the United States left no doubt. With a 17–9 rout over Great Britain & Ireland, America scored its biggest win since 2017, showcasing the depth of its amateur golfing talent. Ryder Cup icon Ian Poulter watched from the gallery as his son Luke debuted for GB&I. After the match, Poulter expressed his pride in a heartfelt Instagram story:

“Congratulations to the @usga United States @thewalkercup Team on winning this weekend. It was our First Walker Cup and we loved supporting Dean Robertson and his GB&I Team. Great Effort lads. Next Time we come back stronger 👊🏼 🙏🏼 @therandagolf”

That phrase—“our first Walker Cup”—held deep meaning. Poulter wasn’t recalling his legendary Ryder Cup career, but marking a new chapter as a father supporting his son’s step onto golf’s biggest amateur team stage. For the 49-year-old, nicknamed “The Postman” for delivering in Ryder Cups, this moment belonged to his son, who faced the unique pressures and pride of international team golf for the first time.

But while Poulter’s words carried emotion, the scoreboard told a ruthless story. Golfweek’s Cameron Jourdan summed it up in his X post: “The United States wins the 2025 Walker Cup, 17-9, at Cypress Point. Largest margin of victory since 2017 at LACC (19-7). #WalkerCup.”

Stewart Hagestad delivered the clinching point for Team USA, sealing another chapter in his remarkable amateur career. Yet, for Poulter, the weekend wasn’t about numbers or margins. It was about watching his son step into international team golf for the first time.

Luke, now a standout for the University of Florida, has steadily climbed the amateur ranks, breaking into the world’s top 30 earlier this year. He’s already picked up a college win at the Schenkel Invitational, proof that he can hold his own among the best. At just 20, his trajectory feels like the beginning of something much bigger. Poulter even joked recently that his son had beaten him in a friendly round. A sign that the competitive torch may be passing faster than expected.

The parallels between father and son are impossible to ignore. Ian grew up grinding as a club pro and shop assistant. Before his Ryder Cup heroics made him a household name. Luke Poulter’s journey has been more collegiate and structured, but both share the same fiery streak in match play. And while Ian’s seven Ryder Cup appearances cemented his reputation as one of Europe’s fiercest competitors, Luke’s Walker Cup debut offered a glimpse of how another Poulter might shape the future of team golf.

By mentioning Dean Robertson, the Cup’s first-ever professional captain. Poulter wasn’t simply applauding his son—he was recognizing the grind of the entire GB&I squad. Even in defeat, he framed the weekend as a foundation, a first step, with the promise of coming back stronger.

At Cypress Point, the U.S. may have lifted the trophy behind Hagestad’s heroics. But for the Poulters, the moment was about something else. A father watching his son step into an arena that once defined his own career. Different stage, same fire.

Cypress Point Delivers Drama, But U.S. Dominance Continues

It marked America’s largest margin since 2017, proving again the unmatched depth of its amateur system.

That strength showed again on Sunday. Veteran Stewart Hagestad delivered the clinching point, adding another highlight to his remarkable amateur career. Playing in his fifth Walker Cup, he drained a 20-footer on the par-3 15th to win 4 & 3. “I don’t know if I’ve ever seen a Walker Cup team bring it like they did this afternoon in singles,” U.S. captain Nathan Smith said afterward.

On the other side, GB&I captain Dean Robertson praised his squad’s fight but admitted the gap remained. “The guys gave everything, but the U.S. depth showed,” he said, reflecting on a weekend where his side battled until the end.

The scene offered echoes of history. Cypress Point last hosted in 1981, when the U.S. also dominated. Since then, the Americans have captured five consecutive Walker Cups, building an iron grip on the competition.

Part of that dominance stems from the U.S. college system. Rising stars sharpen their skills against elite talent weekly, creating depth unmatched in Europe. Hagestad’s veteran leadership blended with college standouts, from Gordon Sargent to Nick Dunlap, showing the balance of experience and youth.

For GB&I, the weekend revealed both promise and frustration. Luke Poulter, son of Ryder Cup star Ian Poulter, gained invaluable experience despite his team’s defeat. Robertson insisted this was a foundation, not a finish.

In the gallery, Ian watched with pride as his son embraced his first Walker Cup test. The U.S. claimed the silverware again, but the Poulters offered another storyline—legacy passing from father to son. At Cypress Point, America extended its historic dominance, while across the fairway, a new generation quietly began its journey.