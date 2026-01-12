LIV Golf Pro Confirms Feelings About Scottie Scheffler & Co. After Burning PGA Tour Ties

The golfing realm is going through a tumultuous time at the moment. On one hand, the news of Brooks Koepka trying to come back to the PGA Tour has shocked everyone. And if that was not enough, Jon Rahm’s back and forth with the DP World Tour fines has almost divided the golf community into two. Appearing on an episode of the Flushing It podcast on Spotify, LIV Golf pro Laurie Canter had a lot to say about the ongoing fiasco.

“l think l’ve said this before, like, it’s not a very good time for golf and the profession of golf in general, because I feel like the camaraderie and the element of that between players has always been an amazingly positive thing that golf has, and should try and hold on to.

“And yeah, for whatever reason, potentially people within the organizations of the different tours were, I don’t know, the narrative was so, so strong and kind of, I think unnecessarily so,” said Canter.

Such a statement from Canter will surely hold a lot of significance. This is because his narrative differs drastically from that of his fellow PGA Tour mates.

For example, world no. 1 golfer Scottie Scheffler had some significant disdain towards the ones who jumped ship. Commenting on both leagues becoming one, Scheffler stated back in May 2025 that the fault was entirely of the golfers who left the tour for the PGA.

“I’m still here playing the PGA TOUR. We had a tour where we all played together, and the guys that left, it’s their responsibility I think to bring the tours back together. Go see where they’re playing this week and ask them,” said Scheffler in an earlier interview last year.

Thus, with Canter calling out the PGA Tour pros publicly, there is a possibility that things might as well turn murky within the tour.

Not only Canter, but Rory McIlroy, too, has actively advocated for welcoming the LIV Golf players to the PGA Tour. “I think life is about choices. Guys made choices to go and play LIV. If people still have eligibility on this tour and they want to come back and play, let them come back. I don’t think there should be a punishment.”

And while Canter believes that “there will be a coming together,” the complications at the moment seem to be growing with each passing day. Speaking of complications, Jon Rahm’s entire fiasco about declining to pay the DP World Tour fines has now become the talk of the golfing town.

Jon Rahm’s fine battle deepens as LIV Golf seeks DP World Tour relief

At last year’s Ryder Cup, wearing Europe’s colors, Jon Rahm stood tall, helping his team outplay the Americans and lift the famous trophy. He did not let go of any opportunity to prove his caliber on the greens. But not long after their victory, dance trouble began to brew for Rahm. The Spaniard’s decision to play on the LIV Golf circuit put him at odds with the DP World Tour.

The Tour responded by slapping him with a hefty fine. However, taking a stand against the DP World Tour, Rahm decided not to pay the fine, pushing his relationship with DP to a breaking point. Following that, even his DP World Tour membership hung in the balance. Amid such a chaotic scenario, LIV Golf’s CEO, Scott O’Neil, has shared a new update.

Sports enthusiast social media page, Tee Times wrote on a X post, “#LIVGolf CEO Scott O’Neil says this month they are hoping to finalize OWGR points AND have the DP World Tour roll back the fines assessed to LIV Golf players.”

Going by the rules stated by the DP World Tour, its members are not allowed to compete in any other league without the permission of the tour. As Rahm chose to go against the rules, he was penalized with a fine worth $127,000 for each event under the Saudi-backed league.

Reflecting on his decision, Rahm has stated, “I don’t know it all [what is going on]. I have no idea. Do I think fines are going to magically disappear? I don’t think so, but I think that’s going to slowly go away. I know it’s between one and one and a half million per year.”

Currently, as shared by Rahm himself, the 31-year-old golfer owes more than $3 million to the DP World Tour. However, he is still adamant about his stance of not clearing the fines. On the other hand, the DP World Tour has clearly stated how they would not ignore the unpaid fines.

Now, only time can tell whether LIV Golf’s CEO can truly come to a suitable conclusion with the DP World Tour so as to save their golfers from the hefty fines.