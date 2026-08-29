LIV Golf Pro Forced to Make Urgent Plea as Airline Misplaces Florida Gator Golfer’s Clubs Before Walker Cup

Luke Poulter, professional LIV golfer Ian Poulter‘s son and a Florida Gators senior, has earned his second consecutive selection to Team Great Britain and Ireland for the 2026 Walker Cup. Ranked among the world’s top 10 amateurs, he will compete at Lahinch Golf Club in the prestigious international event. But even before he could take a swing, international airline Aer Lingus misplaced his clubs at Heathrow Airport, forcing his father to make an urgent plea on Instagram.

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“Any help from the @aerlingus missing baggage department at @heathrow_airport would be most appreciated. Golf equipment missing, which will be used at the @thewalkercup. Any help would be greatly appreciated. Many thanks.”

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With travel and logistics already tight for a ten-man amateur team heading overseas, a missing set of clubs is the last complication anyone wants days before the opening foursomes.

Moreover, for Luke, this is uncharted territory in an otherwise smooth season. The Florida State senior enters his final collegiate season riding on a good performance. He earned Third-Team All-American and Second-Team All-SEC honors after winning the 2026 NCAA Columbus Regional.

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The Florida Gator also helped Florida win the regional by a 24-shot margin, earning a second straight spot on the winning international team at the Arnold Palmer Cup. On top of amateur success, Poulter has already bagged an exemption into the 2027 Arnold Palmer Invitational, where he’ll make his PGA Tour debut.

Ian’s public plea mirrors his consistent support of Luke’s career, as seen last year. When Luke narrowly missed out on 2025 U.S. Open qualifying after a playoff loss to Austin Truslow, Poulter posted a heartfelt message calling it a moment that would “hurt.” But he praised his son for how far he had come from a seven-month injury layoff. Ian showed the same support ahead of last year’s Walker Cup at Cypress Point. Luke made his tournament debut that year and put together an unforgettable three-hole stretch: an eagle on the first, a birdie on the second, and his first-ever career hole-in-one on the third.

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The course also reflects Ian Poulter’s support and love for his son. Luke Poulter caddied for Gary Player as a junior after beating his dad head-to-head and shares the same appetite for match play that defined Ian Poulter’s Ryder Cup career.

For now, Ian Poulter is looking for his son’s lost golf equipment before the Walker Cup begins.