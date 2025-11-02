LIV Golf Pro Has Last Laugh Against Rory McIlroy as Dismissing His PGA Tour Advise Boosts Career

Every young golfer dreams of teeing it up at a major championship. Be it the Masters at Augusta, the US Open, or any other major, just playing in a major is a milestone for golfers, let alone winning it. But Rory McIlroy’s protégé risked it all despite advice from the World No. 2. After close to a year of making that decision, the protégé, Tom McKibbin, gets an opportunity to play at the Masters and The Open.

McIlroy advised the LIV golfer not to give up his PGA Tour card, as it would affect his chances of playing in these major tournaments. After winning the Link Hong Kong Open, McKibbin was in conversation with bunkered.co.uk, where he opened up about the decision to join LIV and how big a role majors played.

“When I was deciding whether to join LIV, it was a big factor, but I seemed to back myself, played the best golf I could, and see where that leads me,” the 2023 European Open winner said. “I played two last year and two next year. If you can play good golf, that takes care of it, and you can definitely still get in these big tournaments.”

Rory McIlroy and Tom McKibbin are both from Northern Ireland. In fact, McKibbin practiced at the same Holywood Golf Club as the 29x PGA Tour winner. The 22-year-old has always taken McIlroy as his mentor to excel in the game. Therefore, he called him for advice when he got an offer to join LIV. McIlroy advised that he had worked hard and should stick to the PGA Tour card.

“I think what he potentially is sacrificing and giving up with access to majors, a potential Ryder Cup spot,” McIlroy said at the 2025 Hero Dubai Desert Classic. “If I were in his position and I had his potential, which I think I have been before, I wouldn’t make that decision.”

But McIlroy was clear that he didn’t want to pressure him. He said it was not worth the sacrifice, but the final decision was McKibbin’s. And he decided to join Jon Rahm’s Legion XIII GC in LIV. “It was definitely in my mind,” the Link Hong Kong Open winner said of McIlroy’s advice. “But I think I wasn’t in — I’m not in those majors anyway at the minute, so it really didn’t bother me too much.”

Tom McKibbin has never been a part of all four major tournaments. In 2024, he played in the US Open and The Open Championship. Then in 2025, he played in the PGA Championship and The Open Championship. Now, he is invited to the Masters and The Open for 2026. While he did play in two majors in both 2024 and 2025, next year will be different. In 2026, he will tee off for the first time at Augusta National.

No one could tell if Tom McKibbin made the right choice by joining LIV Golf. However, the Irish golfer defends his switch.

Tom McKibbin defends LIV Golf switch

Tom McKibbin had a great career even before joining LIV. He became the youngest Irish winner since McIlroy to win the European Open. He was even named Men’s Professional of the Year by the Irish Golf Writers’ Association for two consecutive years. However, he still didn’t regret switching to LIV Golf.

He was reportedly offered a $5 million signing bonus. Although the amount is far less than Jon Rahm’s, he feels “fortunate” to become a millionaire at just 22. His Legion XIII won the team’s title, and he had a best individual finish of joint-fourth place.

“I’ve no regrets. I love being there, and being able to come and play some events over here is really good as well,” McKibbin told the BBC about switching to LIV.” With how golf is now, there is a lot of money around it. To be part of it and be able to benefit from it is good, but I want to let my golf do the talking, and that’s more important.”

Tom McKibbin’s path hasn’t followed the traditional route. He ignored his mentor’s advice. Time will tell if Tom McKibbin’s gamble with LIV Golf pays off in the long run. But for now, his game delivers exactly what he hoped; it speaks for itself.