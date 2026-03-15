LIV Golf Pro Has Ugly Confrontation After Bryson DeChambeau Denies Him $4 Million Title

Lee Westwood came within touching distance of winning the LIV Golf Singapore, which has a top prize of $4 million. Having struggled with injuries throughout his career, the golf veteran’s recent success was expected to be a celebratory feat. Surprisingly, with things taking a wrong turn, Westwood got involved in a heated exchange.

“I love how angry you are!” wrote Westwood on X, replying to Jeff Peterson.

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The incident stemmed from a post by Luke Elvy a day prior. Praising the English golfer, Elvy pointed out how Westwood was in the lead in the 2010 The Players Championship. Now, after toiling hard for 16 years, Elvy appreciated the manner in which the golfer gathered himself and took the lead in Singapore. Such a statement praising Westwood did not seem to sit well with an online troll, Peterson.

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Lashing out at the LIV Golf, Peterson pointed out that the tournament lacks quality. Trying to justify the statement, the troll said that Westwood is well past his prime now. Terming him as ‘washed up,’ the troll argued that if someone like Westwood can get into contention, it goes on to show how bad the league actually is.

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“Ha! I’m not allowed to reply to the liv shill. The fact that a washed up Westwood is in contention just proves that liv is an irrelevant sideshow…” Peterson wrote.

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Surely, such a brutal back-and-forth is an unwanted comparison between the two leagues. And as for the 52-year-old’s pedigree as a golfer, the Englishman has been quite successful. He has 44 victories around the world in all. Playing on the DP World Tour, the veteran golfer clinched 25 wins. Additionally, Westwood also won two times while being a part of the PGA Tour.

Thus, when he dropped an impressive third-round 68 to go 10-under, Westwood took the lead, tied with Joaquin Niemann. Sadly, despite getting his hopes up, the end did not pan out as expected. Trying to close in on the win, it was Bryson DeChambeau who came from behind to break the Englishman’s heart.

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Lee Westwood falls short as Bryson DeChambeau takes the victory

The LIV Golf Majesticks co-captain will turn 53 on April 24, 2026. Thus, winning a tournament at this age would have been a massive achievement. Sadly, that was not to be. On the final day of action, the battle went down to the wire between DeChambeau and Richard T. Lee.

Going neck and neck, DeChambeau birdied on the par-5 18th hole for a 5-under 66. In response, the Canadian, too, birdied four out of his final six holes to score 66.

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Imago Bildnummer: 10652614 Datum: 25.05.2012 Copyright: imago/Action Plus

25.05.12 Virginia Water, England: Lee Westwood of England on the 18th green during the second round of the BMW PGA Golf Herren Championship on the West Course at Wentworth Club on May 25, 2012 in Virginia Water , England. xKieranxGalvinx PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY ActionPlus20241540; Golf PGA xcb x0x 2012 quadrat premiumd

Image number 10652614 date 25 05 2012 Copyright imago Action Plus 25 05 12 Virginia Water England Lee Westwood of England ON The 18th Green during The Second Round of The BMW PGA Golf men Championship ON The West Course AT Wentworth Club ON May 25 2012 in Virginia Water England xKieranxGalvinx PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Golf PGA x0x 2012 Square premiumd

This made them finish 14-under 274 and prompted a playoff. When DeChambeau landed his drive in the water, all hopes were lost. Miraculously, Lee missed a 2-foot putt, handing the American the victory. On the contrary, Westwood finished third with a 70.

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Reflecting on his zeal to compete at 52, the veteran golfer said earlier, “But to still be competitive at my age and up there and having chances to win tournaments like this is validation for driving myself on and doing all the hard work and practice that nobody sees and still being competitive, like I say, and having a good enough game to compete against them.”

Thus, with a lot going on, it now remains to be seen how things pan out for Westwood in the coming days.