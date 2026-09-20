LIV Golf Pro Loses Out on $9M Title But His Extraordinary Shot Gets the Golf World Talking

From deep in the trees on Sunday, Tyrrell Hatton threaded an approach that left the golf world speechless. Even though he did not win the $9 million BMW PGA Championship, fans praised his shot on the par-4 ninth on X. But it wasn’t just them who praised it.

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The official account of the DP World Tour posted the clip of his ninth-hole approach on Sunday with a one-line caption that summed it all up: “That was just extraordinary from Tyrrell Hatton.”

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Hatton entered the BMW PGA Championship after missing the cut at the Irish Open. After opening with back-to-back 70s, Hatton nearly missed the cut on Friday but recovered strongly. He made an eagle from the bunker on 18, then shot 71 in round three to reach Sunday at 4 under.

But the week’s defining moments came in the final round, when Hatton produced two extraordinary recovery shots. The 449-yard ninth left Hatton deep in the trees, 146 yards from the flag with a narrow gap to the green. The broadcast showed the ball on a grassy bank with pine trunks nearby and a bunker ahead. It was a crucial spot indeed, and that’s where Hatton picked a magical shot.

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Hatton threaded his approach through the branches and onto the green, settling near the flag. It was a clean, calculated move—any further right would have knocked the ball into the branches. And just as he expected, the ball settled near the flag, almost into the hole.

“What a shot!” the commentator was loud and clear as the fans cheered him on.

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Hatton then rolled in a birdie putt to move to eight under.

Notably, that was just one of the best shots of round four. He did a similar performance four holes later at the par-4 13th. Another loose tee shot put him into trouble, with a tree blocking the direct route to the green. But Hatton curved his approach around it, carried a bunker, and dropped the ball close to the pin. Just as fans erupted in applause, he converted the shot into a birdie putt.

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Hatton shot 67 in the final round with seven birdies, finishing tied for 27th at 10 under par. It left him just seven shots behind J.J. Spaun, who finished at 17 under and took the $1.53 million winner’s share.

That being said, the week fits a strong 2026 for him. In June, he won LIV Golf Andalucía by two shots at 11 under, his first LIV title since his Nashville win in 2024. Two weeks later, he tied for seventh at the U.S. Open, his ninth top-10 finish in a major. Now, he’s playing the DP World Tour swing on a conditional release that covers only 2026. Regardless, he has made his fans overjoyed with his performance.

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Fans Flood Hatton With Praise

One fan commented, “This might be the greatest shot of all time.”

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Hatton won the 2020 BMW PGA at Wentworth by four shots, experience that may have aided his recovery shots this week.

Another said, “Nahhhhh 🤯That’s AI, surely?! 🫣🤣🤣”

The astonishment is not out of the blue. The clip of the par-4 ninth came from the tour’s official broadcast, and Hatton has the form for this kind of moment. In April, he holed out for eagle on the seventh in the final round of the Masters and finished tied for third. That is his best result in a major so far.

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Another tweeted, “What a shot!!!!” with one more adding, “Now that truly was extraordinary👏👏👏.”

Rightfully so. In fact, Wentworth has often come close to rewarding Hatton before. In 2023, he had birdied the 18th in the final round but finished just one shot behind the ultimate winner, Ryan Fox.

One fan wrote, “Just an absolutely cracked-out approach shot from our guy here,” and someone also commented, “Brilliant 👏 shot.”

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With eight DP World Tour wins and strong 2026 form, Hatton’s recovery shots at Wentworth signal momentum heading into the season’s final events.