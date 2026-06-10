LIV Golf Pro Responds Sharply After Fan Makes Cruel Remark About His Body

A decade-long addiction ended on a hospital bed with a harsh reality—Anthony Kim doesn’t have long to live. He looked into his daughter Bella’s eyes and felt shame and guilt. That’s when Kim decided to turn his life around, and he did. Yet haters only see him as the substance user he once was, constantly trolling him online. However, Kim’s childhood experiences, combined with his mental struggles, have shaped his inner resilience. So, when a hater crossed his limits, Kim responded with nothing but love and kindness.

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The hater wanted Kim to share what led to the disfigurement of his body. He alleged Kim had done terrible things that, once disclosed, would change his redemption arc. Kim instead showered him with love: “I thot people didn’t care? I guess I know at least 1 person that will watch the doc😁. Please relax u seem very emotional on every tweet & I want the best 4U lil bro but thank u for ur interest in my life. GOD BLESS 1% BETTER SOBER is DOPE🔥.”

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The LIV Golf Adelaide winner is hinting at a documentary titled Untitled Anthony Kim Project that Emmy-winner Justin Wheelon’s Oak Film Co. is planning to make. It will explore the highs and lows of his life, especially his multiple surgeries and addiction battles, as well as his strong comeback. Executive producer Ben Silvermann, known for The Office, will reportedly be a part of the project. And a documentary on Kim should be made, rightfully so.

After a 12-year hiatus from professional golf because of a battle with drug and alcohol abuse, he made a comeback in 2024, was relegated, then qualified back for 2026, got a chance to be on 4Aces GC after Patrick Reed left, and won LIV Golf Adelaide 2026.

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Yet despite this comeback, Kim continues to face online criticism. When Flushing It Golf asked him about it, his classic response was, “The Internet trolls make my day.”

The 40-year-old has given similar positive responses to haters in the past, too. When one fan pointed out Kim’s past addiction and alleged that Kim had posted that he hates gay people in the past, he simply said:

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“Hey Bryana I don’t care that u r gay. Just B happy lil bro & actually my family have a gay couple in our lives that we ❤️that have been gr8 influences on our family so ur factually incorrect.”

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Similarly, a fan asked him about his genitals. Kim called him a “strange guy.”

He also interacted with the fan, saying, “@pattycakes8008 U don’t EVER talk about my family and kids? Very bad 2 b fighting on @X w high schools as an adult. Wonder Y ur posts got removed and suspended acct? 🤔 I don’t wanna fight w u I ❤️ U but U crashing out and writing messages all day is pretty entertaining. Have a Gr8 day.”

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The LIV golfer faced similar backlash when he returned to LIV Golf in 2026. And with all calmness, he said the same thing, “love hearing all the negativity.”

Kim does more than ignore negativity. His sober journey has given him a positive outlook that he wants to share.

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Anthony Kim hopes to keep inspiring others

AK’s comeback to professional golf is an inspiring story in itself. But the professional golfer wants to continue doing that.

“I do feel like a lot more people have started following my story because my struggles aren’t for golf or for sports. It’s what a lot of families go through,” Kim said during a press conference ahead of LIV Golf Korea.

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He dedicated his recent success to his support system. It’s his daughter, his wife, and his mother who have inspired him a lot. And he wants to spread that inspiration by continuing to do better. According to him, doing so will help motivate others to know that they can do it, too.

However, he acknowledges that every day won’t be a success. So, he wants to continue working hard and even wants her daughter to learn that quality.

For Kim, inspiring others matters more than criticism. That’s why he handled the body comment with humor, focusing instead on recovery and family.