LIV Golf Pro Trashes PGA Tour Return Rumors as ‘Propaganda’ Despite Career Uncertainty

Speculation around LIV Golf’s future has continued to grow over the years. But when PIF announced that it would stop funding LIV after the current season, rumors started about LIV golfers planning to switch organizations. But Anirban Lahiri revealed that there’s more to the story than just rumors.

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“I will not name names, but I know at least a dozen players who’d rather not play golf than go back to the PGA Tour,” he said in an exclusive interview with The Times. “To generalize that everybody is falling over backwards to come back to the PGA Tour is the same kind of propaganda we’ve had for four years.”

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“I don’t have status with the DP World Tour, and I’m 100 percent certain the PGA Tour is not going to welcome any of us back with open arms. If I have to figure something out, I think I can, but I don’t need to stress about it now.”

LIV golfers wanting to come back for the sake of majors or the Ryder Cup have been an ongoing propaganda even since the league’s inception. Now, it has only grown bigger because of the financial crisis LIV Golf is facing. First, reports claimed that many LIV golfers contacted the DP World Tour to regain their memberships. Then came the news that Bryson DeChambeau would not re-sign with LIV. CEOs of both the DP World Tour and the PGA Tour also said that they are watching the headlines and would want to bring back professionals if it improves their platform.

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Imago LIV Golf Singapore Anirban Lahiri Crushers GC on the 8th tee during the 1st round of LIV Golf Singapore presented by Aramco, Sentosa Golf Club, Singapore. 14/03/2025. Picture Steven Flynn / Golffile.ie All photo usage must carry mandatory copyright credit Golffile Steven Flynn Singapore Sentosa Golf Club Singapore Singapore Copyright: xStevenxFlynnx *EDI*

His comments about propaganda reflect the rumors that arise whenever a LIV golfer’s contract is about to end. Even when Brooks Koepka and Patrick Reed bid farewell to LIV Golf within a momentary gap, speculations around Bryson DeChambeau’s, Jon Rahm’s, and Dustin Johnson’s contracts were at their peak.

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With what Lahiri said, it seems he might rather retire than face the hurdles of returning to the PGA Tour. Even Thomas Pieters has made the same point from another angle. He said that he is “definitely never going back to the PGA Tour.” He was even ready to retire if LIV disappeared.

If Anirban Lahiri, Thomas Pieters, or any other professional wants to go back, they would have to face a year’s suspension and then go through qualifying school to get a PGA Tour card. There could be financial penalties, too, as faced by Koepka. The 5x major winner didn’t have to go to Q-school given his status.

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What adds to the frustration of professionals like Lahiri is that PGA Tour CEO Brian Rolapp openly said that LIV golfers will receive different treatment.

“We’re interested in having the best players who can help our tour. Not every player can do that,” he said in a media interview.

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This signals that any return would likely be selective rather than open-door. But as Baan highlighted, he doesn’t have to worry about all that yet. LIV Golf has funding till this season. And CEO Scott O’Neil has already said he will do everything in his power to keep the league alive.

LIV Golf is making moves to stay afloat

LIV Golf partnered with Sony Pictures Networks India for a broadcast deal. This signaled that Scott O’Neil has not given up on LIV Golf after losing funding from PIF. More recently, the league also hired investment bank Ducera Partners LLC to help it find long-term investors and build a “multi-partner” ownership. The deal is that Ducera Partners will serve as LIV Golf’s investment banking adviser and will guide the league’s efforts to secure investment and support its transition to exist independently.

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LIV described the process as part of a broader “long-term capital strategy.” The appointment followed LIV’s recent addition of independent directors Gene Davis and Jon Zinman. Anirban Lahiri also pointed out having a business plan.

According to him, finding investment in sports is relatively easier than building a long-term, scalable plan. He said that LIV Golf is the only golf league playing worldwide at that scale. Thus, they already have a niche.

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LIV Golf’s efforts explain why players like Anirban Lahiri remain confident about the league’s future despite the uncertainty. Rumors about LIV golfers trying to return to the PGA Tour continue to dominate headlines. However, Lahiri’s comments suggest that several LIV golfers still believe the breakaway circuit offers a path worth staying for.