LIV Golf Promotions 2026: Prize Money Breakdown & Winner’s Payout

Essentials Inside The Story 90 hopefuls are chasing a career-changing opportunity at the ongoing LIV Golf Promotions event.

How much will the winner take home from the total $1,500,000 purse?

How many wild-card spots are available for the 2026 LIV Golf League and International Series?

LIV Golf has been buzzing with major changes of late. The start of 2026 has already seen a lot, from new broadcast deals to team roster updates. Additionally, the authorities had also previously announced that they are planning to jump to a fresh 72-hole format from the previous 54-hole format. Amid this, the spotlight has shifted to a limestone-lined course in Florida, where nearly 90 hopefuls are chasing a career-changing opportunity. The LIV Golf Promotions event, which is currently going on at Black Diamond Ranch, is like a gateway into one of the sport’s fastest-evolving leagues.

The Promotions event in Florida began on January 8, and will come to a conclusion on January 11. As the event enters its final stages, there is a lot of curiousity about the amount of money that the triumphant golfers will take home. Notably, a total purse of $1,500,000 has been fixed for the event.

The first prize has been fixed at $200,000 while the first runner-up will bag $150,000. Meanwhile, the golfer who will finish in the third position will take home $100,000. The payouts for the fourth, fifth, and sixth positions are set at $75,000, $50,000, and $45,000, respectively. Additionally, the golfer finishing in seventh place will secure $40,000.

The golfer who will finish in the eighth position will secure $35,000, while the golfers ranked 9th and 10th will be awarded $30,000 and $25,000, respectively. However, that’s not all. All players from the 11th position to the 20th, along with ties, will earn $17,500 each.

Even players who fall short earn something from the Promotions event. Golfers who complete Round 2 but do not advance to Round 3 will each receive $10,000. Meanwhile, players who are eliminated after completing Round 1 will take home $5,000 each. Alongside these, the amateurs, irrespective of their finishing position, will be awarded a $1000 prize money.

Nearly 90 players from 24 different countries have gathered at Black Diamond Ranch. All the athletes are aiming for one of the three wild-card spots for the 2026 LIV Golf League and International Series. This year, the field is packed with familiar names, including former Ryder Cup and Presidents Cup players, tour winners, and elite amateurs. Even past LIV competitors are looking for another chance. However, getting a chance to compete in this event is not easy.

LIV Promotions 2026 eligibility rules, player selection, and event structure explained

With the LIV Promotions 2026 underway, the event provides a golden opportunity for aspiring golfers to make it big. With multiple lucrative LIV Golf contracts up for grabs, there was a flock of golfers trying to make the cut. For all those wondering about how the golfers made it to the event, they were required to fill up an online form and submit it by December 15, 2025, before 5 pm US ET.

On top of that, an entry fee of $25 was also required to be paid by all the prospective entrants. However, LIV Golf clarified that the league will not be keeping the entry fees. Instead, the accumulated sum will be donated to a charity of the league’s choice. As per the Category A entrants, the qualified golfers will play in Round 1. Out of these, only the top 20 performers will get a chance to play in Round 2. Meanwhile, the ones in Category B will be receiving a bye into Round 2.

Coming to the format, the event will be a four-round affair, with an 18-hole stroke play. The LIV Golf Promotions 2026 is slated to take place between January 8-11. However, in case of a delay, Monday, January 12, 2026 will be used as a reserve day. Given below is the full schedule and breakdown of the LIV Golf Promotions 2026: