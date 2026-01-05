LIV Golf Promotions 2026: Top 5 Golfers Teeing Up at Q-School in Florida

The 2026 LIV Golf League is scheduled to begin on January 8 at Black Diamond Ranch, where players from 23 countries will chase more than prize money. Among those teeing it up are several names that instantly elevate the intrigue. Amateur standout Pablo Ereno arrives with Walker Cup experience, while seasoned professionals like John Catlin, Ollie Schniederjans, Chris Wood, and Alex Levy bring experience to finish their unfinished business.

As these names stand at the crossroads, the aim for the 83 athletes is the same: a LIV Golf wild card entry. Moreover, the format leaves little room for error. Seventy-two holes of stroke play will gradually narrow the field, with late exemptions adding another layer of pressure as the later week approaches. Let’s take a look at the top five names who would be teeing up for the LIV Golf Q-school.

1. Pablo Ereno

22-year-old Ereno finished his collegiate career at UCLA. He concluded his 4-year-old journey with a sixth-place finish at the 2025 NCAA Championships. The Spanish golfer also secured the title of the Big Ten Men’s Golfer of the Year in 2024-2025. Alongside that, for the same year, he secured the Third-Team All-America under both GCC and GolfWeek. The young golfer ranked No. 3 on UCLA’s all-time list in scoring average with 71.32.

Under the World Amateur Golfing Ranking (WAGR), he boasts a best rank of 6th with 15 top-10 finishes and 2 wins playing in 30 events. The amateur star also played in the 2025 Walker Cup. Adding to that, Ereno was a member of the International Team for the 2025 Arnold Palmer Cup. After turning professional, he began competing in events like the Korn Ferry Tour, and he is gearing up for the LIV Golf Promotions 2026.

2. John Catlin

35-year-old John Catlin played for LIV Golf as its reserve player back in 2024. Alongside that, he also plays on European and Asian Tours. On the Asian Tour itself, he secured 6 wins, whereas on the European Tour, he boasts a record of 3 wins. In 2025, he also made the cut at the PGA Championship.

John Catlin

Turning professional in 2013, Catlin started his journey on the PGA Tour of Canada. In 2018, he secured three consecutive victories on the Asian Tour, making that one of his most successful years.

The California-born golfer filled in for injured Charles Howell III on the 2024 Crushers GC and finished T7 at LIV Golf Nashville. Under the official World Golf Ranking system (OWGR), Catlin stands at 266th rank. His best rank was 76. While boasting multiple DP World Tour wins (2020 Andalucía Masters, 2020 Irish Open, 2021 Austrian Open) and Asian Tour victories, he would now be eyeing the most coveted LIV Golf wild card.

3. Ollie Schniederjans

Ollie Schniederjans has been making the headlines ever since he was in college. Playing for Georgia Tech, the US professional golfer became a three-time All-American. Not only that, but he also became the world number one golfer in his amateur era.

And while injuries plagued his career significantly, Schniederjans made sure that he made an impact in 2025. Playing in the International Series India on the Asian Tour, the US golfer finished at 3-under 69 in the final round to pick up a well-deserved victory. And not only that, but he also held off Bryson DeChambeau to further make his victory taste sweeter.

4. Chris Wood

Chris Wood currently plays on the European Tour. Having a knack for the sport, Wood blossomed early in his career and turned pro back in 2008. However, until now, the English golfer’s career has been laden with struggles. He has only managed to bag 5 professional wins, of which 3 came on the European Tour.

Looking back at his career, Wood’s best year came in 2016 when he attained his career-high ranking of 22. Looking at his best results throughout his career, Wood had a T3 finish in the 2009 Open Championship. Such a performance also led him to clinch the Sir Henry Cotton Rookie of the Year award in the same year.

Chris Wood

Other notable performances include T33 at the 2017 PGA Championship and T23 at the 2016 US Open. However, 2025 came in as a pleasant surprise. The former Ryder Cup player secured the very first professional victory after nearly a decade. Playing in the Rolear Algarve Classic, the 38-year-old had a one-shot advantage on the final day. Thankfully, he capitalized on the same and signed off at 16-under-par to clinch victory.

5. Alex Levy

Alex Levy, the French golfer, is best known for his time on the DP World Tour. While he won the tournament on 5 occasions, currently, things are not looking rosy for the 35-year-old, who turned pro back in 2011. His maiden victory came in 2014 when Levy won the Volvo China Open. His career-best ranking was 46, which came in May 2018.

Meanwhile, in 2025, Levy once again showed glimpses of his brilliance. Playing on the DP World Tour, Levy stole the show with a stellar drive on the par-4 13th hole. Looking at his power and precision, the French star earned a lot of praise for his play.

At the end of the four rounds, only three golfers would get the chance to grab wild card spots for the 2026 LIV Golf season. Now, with just days left for the showdown facing massive changes to unfold, fans will wait with bated breath to witness who secures an entry to the Saudi-backed league.